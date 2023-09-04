Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Voting simultaneously, performance validation & more

Best of BS Opinion: Voting simultaneously, performance validation & more

Kanika Datta
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
The constitution of a high-level committee under the chairmanship of former President of India Ram Nath Kovind to examine the possibility of holding simultaneous elections right before a busy election season has raised questions.  In terms of choice members, the committee should have had more representation (even though the Congress floor leader in the Lok Sabha opted out). Though the proposal has merit, in terms of sparing politicians the problem of being perpetually in election mode, there would be practical difficulties. The Kovind committee would do well to hold widespread consultations before submitting its report. The government would also be well advised not to rush, as intended changes can have significant political consequences, says the top edit. Read it here

Ajay Shah says policy makers need to create conditions for the people to adapt to climate change. Read it here

Sunita Narain explains why agriculture and climate change need to be discussed in the differing contexts of the two worlds  -- of large, industrialised farming and small landholdings. Read it here

Tamal Bandyopadhyay examines Mahindra & Mahindra's investment in RBL Bank. Read it here

The second edit says Sebi’s proposal to create an independent performance evaluation agency will help investors. Read it here

“The idea of ‘one nation, one election’ is an attack on the Indian Union and all its States”
 
Tweet by Rahul Gandhi

First Published: Sep 04 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

