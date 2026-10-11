India leads world in demonstrations for fifth straight year: ACLED data

ACLED defines demonstrations as public gatherings in which people assemble to express views, grievances or demands. The category includes protests, rallies and marches, including violent protests, but excludes mob violence.
It recorded 11,020 demonstrations in India in 2017, rising to 17,949 in 2019 before the number fell to 14,552 in 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic. India recorded the world’s largest share of demonstrations in five of the seven years since 2020, across 219 countries and disputed territories.
India’s own official data series on agitations offers a different, longer-term picture, but the government has stopped publishing it.
The Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), under the Ministry of Home Affairs, recorded 38,235 agitations in 2004. The number rose to 73,341 in 2011, amid widespread anti-corruption protests, before climbing to 115,837 in 2016, the highest level in the available series dating back to at least 2004. That year saw protests over the suicide of University of Hyderabad scholar Rohith Vemula, demonstrations in Gujarat following the flogging of Dalits, the JNU sedition row, and unrest in Kashmir after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani, among other incidents.