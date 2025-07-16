Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 06:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kharge slams Assam govt, promises relief for evicted families if Cong wins

The Congress president also warned that the BJP could use voter list revisions and delimitation to undermine the Congress ahead of next year's Assembly elections

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 6:35 PM IST

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday promised that the Congress would rebuild houses of those evicted by the BJP government in Assam, besides paying compensation to such persons.
 
"If the Congress forms a government in the state, it will rebuild the houses and pay compensation to those affected by such actions," the Congress president said at a rally in Chaygaon, Assam.
 
He also claimed that people in Assam were being intimidated under the pretext of identifying illegal immigrants, and that voters would respond to these tactics in the upcoming state election.

Alleged electoral manipulations ahead of polls

Kharge also warned that the BJP might use voter list revisions and delimitation to undermine the Congress ahead of next year’s Assembly elections. He urged party workers to remain alert and resist such manoeuvres.
 
 
The Congress chief assured that, if elected, the party would prioritise education for children, employment for the youth, and ensure a maximum wage for tea garden workers.

He also took a swipe at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, saying the Congress had to lend one of its legislators to the BJP so that it could form the government in the state. "The man who ran away from the Congress is now the chief minister of Assam," he said.
 
Sarma was formerly a minister in the Congress-led Assam government before switching allegiance to the BJP in 2015. Kharge accused the current BJP-led Assam government of corruption and wrongdoing. "Those who have wronged people will be sent to jail. They should repair prisons now, as they will have to stay there," he warned.

Dalits & marginalised groups must stay vigilant

Kharge also alleged that the BJP government was trying to erode reservation benefits, and called upon Dalits, SC, ST, and OBC communities to stay cautious or risk losing their Constitutional rights.
 
Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kharge said, "PM Modi visited five countries in five days, but he could not find two hours to come to strife-torn Manipur."
 
Kharge concluded by warning that the very foundation of democracy was under threat. "The Constitution is the basis of our democracy. RSS, BJP are trying to change it," he claimed, urging people to unite in defence of Constitutional values.

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 6:27 PM IST

