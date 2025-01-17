Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / Economic growth poised to rebound as demand regains strength: RBI Bulletin

Economic growth poised to rebound as demand regains strength: RBI Bulletin

RBI Bulletin said, the headline inflation eased for the second successive month in December, although the stickiness in food inflation warrants careful monitoring of second order effects

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
(Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 6:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's economic growth is poised to rebound as domestic demand regains strength, though the stickiness in food inflation warrants careful monitoring, the latest RBI Bulletin released on Friday said.

An article on the 'State of the Economy' published in the January Bulletin also noted that the economic outlook for 2025 is divergent across countries with some loss of speed in the US; weak-to-modest recoveries in Europe and Japan; more moderate growth profiles in emerging and developing countries alongside a more gradual disinflation relative to advanced economies.

"In India, there is a conducive quickening of high-frequency indicators of economic activity in the second half of 2024-25, bearing out the implicit pick-up in real GDP growth for this period in the annual first advance estimates of the NSO," it said.

It further said, the headline inflation eased for the second successive month in December, although the stickiness in food inflation warrants careful monitoring of second order effects.

The article has been authored by a team lead by Michael Patra, who demitted the office of RBI Deputy Governor earlier this month.

"India's economic growth is poised to rebound as domestic demand regains strength. Rural demand continues to gain momentum, reflecting a resilience in consumption, supported by brighter agricultural prospects," the article said.

Also Read

Premium

Misguided rhetoric on rupee: Clearing doubts on depreciation, RBI action

Tata Sons' de-registration application under consideration, says RBI

Premium

Dealing with recovery agents: Know your rights, study RBI guidelines

RBI issue revised guidelines for inoperative accounts, unclaimed deposits

RBI updates Fema regulations to boost cross-border rupee transactions

A revival in public capex on infrastructure is likely to stimulate growth in key sectors.

It also noted that rising input cost pressures in the manufacturing sector, coupled with weather-related exigencies and global headwinds could, however, pose risks to this outlook.

The central bank, however, said the views expressed in the Bulletin are of the authors and do not represent the views of the Reserve Bank of India.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indore SEZ exports drop by 6.5% due to lower pharmaceutical orders

India's forex reserves drop by $8.714 billion to $625.871 billion

Weaker rupee to inflate import bill due to crude oil rate surge: GTRI

Rupee ends weaker, logs worst week in 18 months on foreign outflows

India's $4 trillion economy has entered structural slowdown: UBS Group

Topics :RBIIndian Economy

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 6:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story