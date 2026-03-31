Big business groups' diversification game amid slowing growth, rising risks

The slowdown — and opportunities in other sectors — is driving conglomerates to devise new growth strategies. The balance sheets of BS1000 companies suggest that the largest companies are diversifying horizontally, including into unrelated sectors. This strategy is most visible at large and already-diversified business groups such as the Tatas, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance, Adani and JSW, among others.

This year’s cover story reviews the strategy and its long-term implications for companies and the India growth story itself. Numbers suggest that diversification has paid off in terms of revenues and asset growth, but for many companies it has yet to result in financial gains. Most companies continue to cross-subsidise new ventures with cash flows from old and profitable businesses. The second story looks at Indian companies’ modest investments in research & development (R&D). In FY25, BS1000 companies invested just 0.36 per cent of their net sales in R&D, down from 0.56 per cent in FY15 and a fraction of investments by their global peers. Low spending is worrying for the information technology services industry — India’s biggest exporter and the biggest employer in the corporate sector — as artificial intelligence models replace the low- and mid-level tasks it performs for others.