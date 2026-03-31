Big business groups' diversification game amid slowing growth, rising risks

The edition tracks India’s top unlisted companies, many of which happen to be subsidiaries of multinationals.
Reliance Industries once again topped the BS1000 league with revenues of around ₹9.98 trillion, followed by Indian Oil (₹7.66 trillion) and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (₹6.25 trillion). The combined net sales of BS1000 companies were up 7.2 per cent and their net profit was up 10.4 per cent in FY25, over the year-ago period.
Size, however, does not always mean superior financial performance. Tata Consultancy Services (ranked 8th) topped the financial sustainability index (FSI), thanks to its debt-free balance sheet, high free cash flows, low working capital and higher dividend payout. It is followed by Force Motors (ranked 214) and Colgate Palmolive (ranked 271). A higher FSI rank indicates that such companies are likely to weather an economic headwind better than their lower-ranked peers and also outperform on the bourses.