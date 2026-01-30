Retail banking: AI is changing the world, responsible adoption is crucial

AMBUJ CHANDANA: For me, this journey began with machine learning, evolved into AI, and is now rapidly moving toward generative AI. Across the entire customer lifecycle, the impact has been significant. At the acquisition stage, for instance, our propensity models, customer nudges, and engagement strategies have become far more precise. By using both structured and unstructured data, we can now engage customers in a more targeted and contextual manner, responding to their needs at the right moment. AI is also transforming core lending functions — underwriting, credit decisioning, and even debt recovery. Earlier, calls were largely recorded and reviewed manually. Today, our call centres are powered by AI-based real-time transcribers. What gets stored is no longer just a voice recording, but structured text data. This allows us to mine conversations for insights. A significant part of banking and financial services is already being reshaped by AI, and this will only deepen.