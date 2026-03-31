Diversify and grow: Indian businesses expand beyond home turf, face risks

In FY16, IT services and consultancy — read Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) — accounted for 71 per cent of Tata Sons’ consolidated revenues. The share fell to 43 per cent in FY25 and nearly a quarter of consolidated revenues are now contributed by airlines and electronic manufacturing, which were absent in FY16.

Similarly, RIL’s equity investments in unlisted ventures have grown rapidly. Its cumulative investment in unlisted entities — such as telecom, retail, and real estate — alongside listed media & broadcasting (Network 18), rose from ₹61,962 crore at the end of FY19 to ₹161,211 crore by the end of FY25. Jio Platforms received the single biggest equity investment by RIL — worth ₹54,900 crore at the end of FY25, followed by unlisted Studio 18 Media (₹23,216 crore) and Reliance Retail Ventures (₹19,817 crore). RIL's other big investments include those in Reliance 4IP Realty Development (₹17,614 crore) and Star India (₹11,500 crore). These diversifications have transformed RIL from an oil, gas, and petrochemicals major into a multisector conglomerate (or services company). In FY17, oil refining and petrochemicals (O2C) and oil & gas production accounted for 91 per cent of RIL’s consolidated revenue. By FY25, this combined share had declined to 54 per cent. Meanwhile, the retail division’s revenue share jumped to 28 per cent from 6 per cent in FY16, with digital services — including telecom — now contributing 13 per cent of consolidated revenues.