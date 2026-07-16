Messi scripts late miracle as Argentina shatter England's World Cup dream

England spent much of the Fifa World Cup 2026 semifinal proving that Lionel Messi could be contained. They spent the closing minutes discovering that he did not need much time to decide the contest.

Argentina scored twice in six minutes and 24 seconds to overturn Anthony Gordon’s second-half goal and beat England 2-1 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, sending the defending champions into Sunday’s final against Spain.

Enzo Fernandez equalised in the 85th minute after Messi drew England’s defenders towards him and released the midfielder outside the penalty area. Lautaro Martinez, introduced four minutes earlier, then headed in Messi’s right-footed cross in the second minute of stoppage time.

The result preserved Argentina’s chance of becoming the first team since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the World Cup. It also ended England’s hopes of reaching the final for the first time since winning the tournament in 1966. England will now face France in the third-place match in Miami on Saturday (2:30 AM IST on Sunday), while Argentina will meet Spain at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday (12:30 AM IST on Monday). England matched Argentina physically and defended effectively for long periods, but the match data showed how heavily the second half tilted towards the defending champions.

Argentina finished with 64 per cent possession, completed almost twice as many accurate passes and generated an expected-goals figure more than three times England’s total. England vs Argentina match statistics Statistic England Argentina Expected goals 0.53 1.84 Possession 36.00% 64.00% Shots on target 2 5 Shot accuracy 40.00% 33.00% Big chances created 1 3 Big chances missed 0 2 Accurate passes 273 537 Pass accuracy 84.00% 91.00% Duels won 48 51 Saves 3 1 Fouls committed 11 15 Argentina’s 537 accurate passes, compared with England’s 273, illustrated the territorial pressure that intensified after Gordon’s goal. Their 1.84 expected goals also suggested that the late comeback was not simply the product of two isolated moments. Argentina created three big chances, missed two and forced Jordan Pickford into three saves.

England, by contrast, created only one big chance and recorded two shots on target. Gordon converted their best opportunity, but the side generated little after moving ahead. Old hostility returns from the opening whistle England and Argentina had not played each other for 21 years, but the rivalry’s historic tension resurfaced before the match had properly begun. The national anthems were met with jeers from sections of the opposing support, while the first exchanges featured more confrontation than football. Jude Bellingham was knocked down by Leandro Paredes within seconds of kick-off. Soon afterwards, Fernandez caught Elliot Anderson from behind, prompting England’s players to appeal to referee Ismail Elfath.

Anderson later responded with a late challenge of his own. England's Jude Bellingham reacts after a challenge as Argentina's Enzo Fernandez, Giuliano Simeone and Nahuel Molina look on. Photo: Reuters According to Opta, the opening 30 minutes produced 12 fouls and no shots, the first such occurrence in a World Cup match since its records began in 1966. The pattern suited England initially. Declan Rice and Anderson tracked Messi aggressively, Bellingham embraced the physical exchanges and Argentina struggled to establish their passing rhythm. Messi was crowded whenever he moved between England’s midfield and defence. Argentina’s attempts to launch quick attacks were repeatedly interrupted before they could gather momentum.

Elfath kept his cards in his pocket during the most heated opening exchanges before booking Anderson for bringing down Messi and Lisandro Martinez for stopping Morgan Rogers. The American official largely maintained control without allowing the match to become dominated by disciplinary decisions. Gordon puts England within sight of history After an attritional first half, England broke the deadlock in the 55th minute through one of their best attacking sequences of the tournament. Harry Kane dropped towards midfield to provide an outlet and pull Argentina’s defenders out of position. Nicolas Tagliafico’s attempted clearance then fell to Rice, who quickly moved the ball towards Rogers on the right.

Rogers looked up and delivered a cross towards the back post, where Gordon arrived behind the defence and adjusted his body to guide the bouncing ball beyond Emiliano Martinez. Argentina’s defensive errors contributed to the goal. Tagliafico failed to clear decisively, while the back line did not respond quickly enough to Gordon’s run. For England, however, the move demonstrated what had made them dangerous throughout the tournament: Kane’s ability to link play, Rice’s forward movement, Rogers’ composure and Gordon’s pace from the flank. Gordon’s first World Cup goal left England 35 minutes away from a first final in 60 years.

Spence produces a defining intervention Argentina responded almost immediately. Fernandez and Messi combined in midfield before releasing Giuliano Simeone behind England’s defence. The forward appeared to have a clear route towards goal as Pickford prepared for the shot. Djed Spence recovered from several metres behind and launched into a perfectly timed sliding challenge, taking the ball away from Simeone and conceding only a corner. The England defender celebrated with a roar towards the crowd before being surrounded by his team-mates. Given the quality of the recovery, the position of the attacker and the stakes involved, it was one of the outstanding defensive moments of the tournament.

Pickford then made important saves as Argentina increased their pressure. England appeared to be defending with discipline while retaining the possibility of counter-attacking through Gordon and Rogers. That balance did not last. Tuchel’s substitutions change the character of the match Thomas Tuchel responded to England’s lead by progressively replacing attacking players with defenders. Gordon was withdrawn despite remaining England’s most effective outlet. Ezri Konsa, Dan Burn and Nico O’Reilly were introduced during the final 20 minutes as England retreated into a deep 5-4-1 formation. The changes were designed to protect the penalty area and preserve the lead. Instead, they removed England’s ability to carry the ball away from danger.

Argentina no longer had to account for runners behind their defence. Their full-backs pushed higher, their midfielders occupied positions around England’s penalty area and Messi began receiving possession closer to goal. England’s 36 per cent possession and 273 accurate passes reflected the overall imbalance, but their retreat after taking the lead made the gap more damaging. Each clearance returned the ball to Argentina. Kane became isolated, England’s midfield moved closer to its own defensive line and the pressure became continuous. How England’s approach shifted Match phase England’s approach Effect Before the goal Contested midfield and attacked through Gordon and Rogers Restricted Messi and threatened on transitions Immediately after scoring Defended deeper but retained counter-attacking options Argentina increased pressure but remained exposed Final 20 minutes Added defenders and moved into a 5-4-1 England struggled to retain possession Closing stages Protected the box without pressing the ball Messi found space to create both goals

Former England captain Wayne Rooney argued that the substitutions would have weakened the players’ belief. “If you’re an attacking player on that pitch and you go 1-0 up and you see the changes which the manager’s making, you’re losing belief,” Rooney said during the BBC’s coverage. Former goalkeeper Joe Hart compared the retreat with England’s approach under Gareth Southgate in previous major finals, while Alan Shearer said Tuchel had “played his hand” too early by placing six defenders on the pitch. Their criticism centred not only on the substitutions but on the message they conveyed: England appeared to stop trying to win the match and began trying only to survive it.

Messi emerges when England stop attacking For more than 80 minutes, England’s defensive plan against Messi had largely worked. He was followed through midfield, denied time near the penalty area and pushed towards areas where his influence was less dangerous. With seven minutes remaining, Messi even appeared exhausted after racing O’Reilly towards the halfway line for a loose ball. Yet England’s deeper shape changed the space available to him. Messi no longer needed to drop into midfield to find possession. Argentina recovered the ball quickly and returned it to him around the edge of England’s penalty area.

In the 85th minute, several defenders moved towards Messi as he received possession. He recognised that Fernandez had been left unmarked outside the box and released the midfielder. Fernandez curled a powerful 20-metre shot beyond Pickford and into the corner. The equaliser was the product of Argentina’s sustained pressure and England’s inability to close down the ball. It also altered the psychological balance immediately. England had set up to protect a lead. Once the score was level, the attacking players capable of restoring it were no longer on the pitch. Lautaro completes the turnaround

Argentina continued attacking after Fernandez’s equaliser rather than preparing for extra time. Alexis Mac Allister struck the post, providing another warning that England’s defensive structure was beginning to break. Messi recovered the loose ball and moved towards the right channel. Using his weaker right foot, he delivered a precise cross into the penalty area. Lautaro Martinez attacked the space between England’s defenders and directed his header beyond Pickford in the 92nd minute. The substitute had been on the field for only 11 minutes. Argentina had transformed the match from probable elimination to a place in the final in little more than six minutes.

The comeback also extended a significant tournament trend. Argentina have scored 11 goals from the 75th minute onwards at this World Cup, underlining their ability to remain composed and decisive late in matches. Argentina punish surrender of possession Argentina’s victory was not built on a dramatic tactical reinvention. It came from maintaining their structure while England abandoned theirs. Lionel Scaloni’s side continued circulating the ball patiently after falling behind. Fernandez and Mac Allister moved higher, the full-backs widened the pitch and Messi searched for spaces between England’s increasingly narrow lines. The statistical contrast became more pronounced as the game progressed.

Argentina completed 91 per cent of their passes, compared with England’s 84 per cent, and held a narrow 51-48 advantage in duels won. Despite the physical nature of the match, they retained enough technical control to sustain attacks around England’s box. Their five shots on target were produced from a lower shot-accuracy rate than England’s, but the greater volume eventually proved decisive. Scaloni’s substitution also had a direct attacking effect. Lautaro entered and scored the winner. Tuchel’s substitutions had the opposite consequence. They helped England defend in numbers but removed the players capable of relieving pressure.

A familiar form of English heartbreak England have suffered painful World Cup semifinal defeats before. They lost to West Germany on penalties in 1990 after recovering to force extra time. In 2018, they led Croatia before being beaten in extra time. This defeat carried a different weight because England appeared to have control of both the score and the contest until the final stages. They had absorbed Argentina’s physical approach, limited Messi and taken the lead through a well-constructed attack. Their defenders had also produced significant individual moments, most notably Spence’s recovery challenge and Pickford’s saves.

England fans reacting during their team's match against Argentina in Fifa World Cup 2026 semifinal. Photo: Reuters Yet England increasingly surrendered the areas of the pitch that had allowed them to compete. The tactical retreat revived memories of the Euro 2020 final against Italy, when England scored early and gradually withdrew, and the Euro 2024 final against Spain, when another cautious approach attracted criticism. Rooney described the decision to stop pursuing a second goal as a surrender of the team’s strengths. “You can’t go a goal up and then surrender the strength of the ball and surrender any opportunity to try to get the second goal,” he said.

“If you let players of that quality have the ball around your penalty box, sooner or later they’re going to score.” Referee avoids becoming part of the rivalry’s history World Cup matches between England and Argentina have often been defined partly by refereeing controversy. Antonio Rattin’s dismissal in 1966, Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God” goal in 1986 and David Beckham’s red card in 1998 became permanent chapters in the rivalry. The Atlanta semifinal was physical and confrontational but did not produce a comparable dispute. Elfath allowed the opening exchanges to remain robust without losing control. His reluctance to issue an immediate booking carried some risk, but the match became less volatile in the second half.

England vs Argentina: Referee Ismail Elfath and assistant referees Corey Parker and Kyle Atkins. Photo: Reuters Neither side could credibly argue that a major refereeing decision determined the result. The semifinal was decided by England’s retreat, Argentina’s pressure and Messi’s ability to exploit the spaces that emerged. Argentina’s late goals reflect deeper superiority The timing of Argentina’s goals made the comeback feel sudden, but the numbers indicate that pressure had been building. Their expected-goals figure of 1.84 was significantly higher than England’s 0.53. Argentina created three big chances to England’s one and forced Pickford into three saves.

They also missed two big chances before eventually scoring. England were more efficient with their limited opportunities, placing 40 per cent of their attempts on target compared with Argentina’s 33 per cent. But efficiency could not compensate for the lack of attacking volume once Tuchel’s side withdrew. Argentina’s 64 per cent possession was not sterile. It pushed England deeper, created repeated entries into the final third and eventually placed Messi close enough to goal to decide the match. Messi earns another chance to defend the crown Messi did not dominate the semifinal from the beginning. For much of it, England’s midfield and defence reduced his influence.

His decisive contribution came through timing and awareness rather than constant involvement. For the equaliser, he attracted defenders and recognised Fernandez’s space. For the winner, he moved wide and delivered a precise cross with his weaker foot. At 39, the physical demands of the tournament were visible. His ability to determine the outcome nevertheless remained undiminished. Argentina will now attempt to retain the World Cup against a Spain side that controlled France comprehensively in the first semifinal. The final will present a clash between Spain’s collective possession game and Argentina’s experience, adaptability and late-match resilience.

It will also place Messi opposite Lamine Yamal, bringing together one of football’s defining figures and the leading talent of its emerging generation. England left to confront tactical questions England must now prepare for a third-place match neither they nor France wanted to play. The more important contest for Tuchel will be the debate surrounding his decisions. England reached the semifinal unbeaten and showed for long periods that they possessed the quality to compete with the defending champions. Gordon troubled Argentina, Rice and Anderson restricted Messi, and the back line held firm under pressure. The defeat was therefore not simply evidence of Argentina’s superior talent.