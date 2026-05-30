Canada picks Alphonso Davies for FIFA World Cup despite hamstring issue

Alphonso Davies was named to Canada's World Cup squad on Friday night although it's too soon to tell whether he'll be ready for the team's opener because of a hamstring injury.

The defender, who plays for Bayern Munich, was injured earlier this month in the loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semifinals.

Davies is Canada's captain and among the most prominent players named to the team, along with Juventus forward Jonathan David, Southampton forward Cyle Larin and Villarreal midfielder Tajon Buchanan.

Coach Jesse Marsch named nine defenders, 10 midfielders, four forwards and three goalkeepers to the 26-player roster for the World Cup, which opens on June 11.

Marsch included Davies on the team's latest 32-player training camp roster earlier this week, but he did not immediately join the team, instead remaining in Germany to continue his recovery. The team trained this past week in Charlotte, North Carolina, ahead of a pair of preparation matches against Uzbekistan on Monday in Edmonton and against Ireland on June 5 in Montreal. "He (Davies) is already on the pitch running, and so we've got to just kind of see where he's at in his overall progression, and then we've got to try to find ways to accelerate him, but he's super excited to get here," Marsch said. "I'm really hopeful that he has a few days to get away, and that he can come here and be fresh." Canada is co-hosting the World Cup with the United States and Mexico. The Canadians are in Group B along with Switzerland, Qatar and Bosnia and Herzegovina, which eliminated Italy in the European playoffs.

The Canadians will have all three of their group-stage matches on home soil. Ranked No. 30 in the world, Canada opens against Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 12 in Toronto. Earlier this week Marsch suggested Davies may not quite be ready for the the opener. Canada has been to the World Cup twice before, in Mexico 1986 and 2022, but the team has never advanced past the group stage. The team finished at the bottom of its group in Qatar four years ago, but Davies scored the nation's first World Cup goal in a 4-1 loss to Croatia. Other players coming off injuries with their club teams included forward Promise David, who just had hip surgery for a ruptured tendon in February, and defender Moise Bombito, who has not played for the national team since breaking his leg in a 2-2 draw with Monaco in October.

Midfielder Jacob Shaffelburg also made the roster although he also injured his hamstring earlier this month. Marsch said Shaffelburg has progressed faster than expected. "I think we've had a pretty good idea of who our core group is for a while. The real X factor in all these decisions was just trying to determine a month ago, two weeks ago, a week ago, last night, which players are going to be healthy, and who can we project to be really ready to be close to 100% and in the form of their life going into this tournament. So, luckily, we're on track with a lot of guys," Marsch said.

"Will everyone be 100% for the Bosnia match? No, that won't be the case, but we will have a really strong core that will be ready for that match, and we believe we can get stronger as the tournament goes on." Marsch has not named a starter between goalkeepers Maxime Crepeau and Dayne St. Clair. Both will play in the upcoming friendlies before Marsch makes a decision. "We know what's coming in terms of a decision and we're both mature enough to understand our role for the team, whatever the decision is," Crepeau said on the Canadian television broadcast announcing the squad. "We understand that we'll be here for one another and for the team on and off the field." Canadian Squad: Goalkeepers: Maxime Crepeau (Orlando City), Owen Goodman (Barnsley), Dayne St. Clair (Inter Miami).