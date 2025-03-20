FIFA World Cup 2026: Japan becomes first team to qualify after Bahrain win

Japan has become the first nation to secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after defeating Bahrain 2-0 on Thursday, March 20.

Second-half goals from Daichi Kamada and Takefusa Kubo sealed the victory, ensuring Japan's eighth consecutive appearance in the men’s World Cup. Japan has consistently performed well, reaching the Round of 16 in the last two World Cups. Their first qualification was in 1998, just four years before they co-hosted the tournament alongside the Republic of Korea. Japan qualifies with 3 games left to play

The win on Thursday guarantees Japan one of the two automatic spots in Group C of the Asian qualifiers, securing their place with three games still to play. This achievement also makes Japan the first non-host country to confirm their spot in the 2026 tournament, joining co-hosts Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers full schedule, live time, streaming in India At least eight teams from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) will earn a place in next year’s 48-team World Cup. Japan is the first to qualify, and five more nations can join them through the current qualifying phase, which is divided into three groups of six teams.

Australia is also in a strong position in Group C to secure qualification. Meanwhile, in Group A, Iran is leading, with Uzbekistan in second and the United Arab Emirates following closely behind. In Group B, South Korea tops the standings, ahead of Iraq and Jordan.

The qualification process continues through this month, with the third round concluding in June. Following that, a fourth round will take place, featuring two groups of three teams, with the top team from each group earning a spot in the World Cup.

Additionally, the inter-confederation play-offs will offer a final chance for one more Asian team to qualify. These play-offs will feature one team each from Asia, Africa (CAF), South America (CONMEBOL), Oceania (OFC), and two from CONCACAF (North, Central America, and the Caribbean).