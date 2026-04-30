Google Photos will let you virtually try on outfit combinations using AI

Google is introducing a new feature in Google Photos that uses AI to turn users’ existing photo library into a digital wardrobe. According to Google, the app will use AI to scan users’ existing photos, identify the clothes they have worn, and organise them into a virtual closet. The idea is to help users quickly see what they already own, mix and match outfits, and even preview how combinations might look without opening their physical wardrobe. The feature is expected to roll out in phases, starting this summer on Android devices, followed by iOS later.

Google Photos Wardrobe: How it works

READ: White House opposes Anthropic plan to expand Mythos AI technology access According to the company, the feature relies on AI to automatically detect clothing items in images stored in Google Photos and group them into a dedicated “wardrobe” collection. Instead of manually uploading or tagging items, the system builds this collection from users’ past photos, giving them a visual inventory of their clothes. This means outfits users may have forgotten about or rarely used pieces can resurface.

Once the wardrobe is created, users can organise it further using filters. For example, they can sort items by categories such as tops, bottoms, or accessories like jewellery. This allows for a more structured view of clothing, similar to browsing sections in a retail app, but based entirely on what users already own.

Another key part of the feature is outfit creation. Users can mix and match different pieces from their digital wardrobe to plan looks for various occasions. These combinations can be saved in moodboards, which can be organised by themes such as travel, workwear, or events like weddings. The option to share these outfit ideas with friends is also included, adding a social element to the experience.

Google is also introducing a virtual try-on option. With this, users can select clothing items and preview how an outfit might look on them before actually wearing it. This could help in planning outfits or deciding what to pack for trips.