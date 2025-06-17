Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 11:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
OnePlus Summer Launch: Nord 5, CE5, Buds 4 set to debut in India on July 8

OnePlus Summer Launch: Nord 5, CE5, Buds 4 set to debut in India on July 8

OnePlus will launch the Nord 5, Nord CE5, and Buds 4 in India on July 8, with confirmed details on the flagship phone and wireless earbuds

OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE5

Nord 5 and Nord CE5 Photo: OnePlus

Khalid Anzar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

OnePlus has announced its upcoming “Summer Launch” event, scheduled for July 8, where it will unveil two smartphones – Nord 5 and Nord CE5 – and a pair of wireless earbuds, the OnePlus Buds 4. While the company has revealed key specifications of the Nord 5 and Buds 4, details about the Nord CE5 remain under wraps for now.

OnePlus Summer Launch Event

Date: July 8, 2025
Time: 2:00 pm IST

OnePlus Nord 5: What to expect

OnePlus has confirmed that the Nord 5 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, built on a 4nm process and featuring the Kryo CPU. It will be paired with LPDDR5X RAM, aimed at delivering high performance for gaming and multitasking.
 
 
Focusing on gaming, OnePlus claims the Nord 5 can run Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) at 90fps, with frame interpolation enabling up to 144fps. It is also said to run Call of Duty Mobile natively at 144fps, positioning it among the few smartphones capable of supporting such high frame rates. 

  To manage thermals during extended gameplay and heavy workloads, the Nord 5 will feature Cryo-Velocity VC cooling, which includes a large vapour chamber and graphene-based materials. According to OnePlus, this cooling system is engineered to cover critical components including the CPU, camera modules, and battery, ensuring consistent performance.

OnePlus Nord CE5: What to expect

While OnePlus has confirmed that the Nord CE5 will debut alongside the Nord 5, it has not disclosed any specifications or features. More details are likely to emerge closer to the launch date.

OnePlus Buds 4: What to expect

The OnePlus Buds 4 will feature dual drivers – a 6mm tweeter and an 11mm woofer – and dual DACs for enhanced audio processing. The earbuds will support Hi-Res Audio through the LHDC 5.0 codec and offer 3D Spatial Audio for an immersive sound experience. 
  For gaming, the Buds 4 will offer a low-latency Game Mode with latency rated at 47ms. OnePlus will offer the earbuds in Zen Green and Storm Gray colour options.

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

