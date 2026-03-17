OPPO K14 with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 launched: Check price, offers, specs

OPPO has expanded its K14 series with the launch of the new OPPO K14 smartphone. The newly launched smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip and sports a 6.75-inch display that offers 1,125 nits of brightness in High Brightness Mode (HBM). For the uninitiated, the OPPO K14 joins the lineup alongside the OPPO K14x, which was launched last month.

OPPO K14: Price and availability

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 17,999

6GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 19,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 21,999

Colour: Icy Blue, Prism Violet and Prism White

The OPPO K14 will be available for purchase from March 20 onwards from the OPPO e-store and the e-commerce platform Flipkart.

OPPO K14: Offers

Rs 1,000 discount on select bank cards

No-interest equated monthly instalment plans for up to three months

OPPO K14: Details

The OPPO K14 features a 6.75-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. It is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The smartphone comes equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP monochrome sensor for depth detection, along with an 8MP front-facing camera.

The smartphone houses a 7,000mAh battery with support for 45W SUPERVOOC wired charging and reverse wired charging. It runs on ColorOS 15 and offers durability features including IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings, along with SGS five-star certification and Military-Grade MIL-STD-810H certification. It sports a metallic Deco module design.

As per OPPO, the K14’s AI-powered features, including AI Recompose, AI Perfect Shot, AI Eraser 2.0 and AI Clarity Enhancer, help optimise composition, correct expressions, remove unwanted elements and enhance overall clarity.

OPPO K14: Specifications