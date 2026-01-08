WhatsApp introduces member tags, custom text stickers for group chats

WhatsApp is rolling out a new set of features that allows users to manage and coordinate within group chats more easily. The update brings member tags, text stickers, and improved event reminders. Member tags let users add a custom label next to their name in group conversations to show their role or responsibility within that group. Text stickers, on the other hand, allow users to turn any word into a sticker by typing text into the Sticker Search. WhatsApp said these additions build on existing group features such as large file sharing, HD media, screen sharing, and voice chats.

WhatsApp’s new features: What’s new

Member tag

WhatsApp said that group chats often include people playing different roles, whether it’s family members, colleagues, teammates, or neighbours. WhatsApp has added member tags, which let users set a short role-based label for themselves in each group. For example, someone can appear as “Anna’s Dad” in a school group while using “Goalkeeper” in a sports group.

These tags are customisable and work on a per-group basis, meaning the same person can have different identities across different chats. The main idea is to make it easier for group members to understand context at a glance, especially in groups where not everyone knows each other personally. WhatsApp said that the feature will roll out gradually.

Text stickers

With this update, users can now convert any typed word into a sticker by entering text into the Sticker Search. The newly created text stickers can be saved directly to sticker packs without first sending them in a chat. The company said this makes it quicker to reuse commonly used phrases, reactions, or inside jokes, adding a more personal touch to conversations.

Event reminders

According to WhatsApp, users can now set custom early reminders when creating an event in a group chat. This helps participants keep track of plans, whether it’s joining an online meeting on time or heading out early for an in-person event. The reminder timing can be adjusted depending on the type of event.