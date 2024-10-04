Business Standard
Samsung announces festive offers on Galaxy Z Fold 6, Flip 6: Check deals

In the festive offers on the sixth-generation Galaxy Z series foldable devices, Samsung is providing bank cashback, upgrade bonuses on exchange deals, and up to 24 months of no-cost EMI options

Samsung India announces festive offers on its sixth-generation Galaxy Z series

Samsung India announces festive offers on its sixth-generation Galaxy Z series

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 3:59 PM IST

Samsung India has announced festive offers on its sixth-generation Galaxy Z series, which includes the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. The offers feature bank cashback, upgrade bonuses on exchange deals, and up to 24 months of no-cost EMI options. Moreover, Samsung is offering the Galaxy Z Assurance plan at a discounted price of Rs 999 as part of the festive offers. These offers are available both online and at retail stores. Below are the details:
 
Samsung Galaxy Z series: Pricing

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 164,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 176,999
12GB RAM + 1TB storage: Rs 200,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 109,999
12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 121,999

Samsung Galaxy Z series: Festive offers

Consumers purchasing the Galaxy Z Fold 6 can avail of a cashback worth Rs 12,500 from select banks, or an upgrade bonus of the same value on trade-in—exchanging an older smartphone for the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The deal is similar for the Galaxy Z Flip 6, but the cashback and upgrade bonus is Rs 11,000.

In addition to bank cashback and upgrade bonuses, Samsung is offering up to 24 months of no-interest equated monthly instalments on both models. Furthermore, customers purchasing the Galaxy Z Fold 6 or the Galaxy Z Flip 6 can avail of the Galaxy Z Assurance—worth Rs 14,999—at Rs 999. Under the Z Assurance programme, customers can make two claims in a year.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Specifications

Cover Display: 6.3-inch HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1 to 120Hz)
Main Display: 7.6-inch QXGA+ AMOLED, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1 to 120Hz)
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy
RAM: 12GB
Storage: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB
Rear Camera: 50MP with OIS + 12MP ultra-wide + 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom)
Front Camera (Cover): 10MP
Front Camera (Under-Display): 4MP
Battery: 4,400mAh
Protection: IP48, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Specifications

Cover Display: 3.4-inch Super AMOLED, 60Hz refresh rate, 720 x 748 resolution
Main Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1 to 120Hz)
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy
RAM: 12GB
Storage: 256GB and 512GB
Rear Camera: 50MP primary camera with OIS + 12MP ultra-wide
Front Camera: 10MP selfie camera
Battery: 4,000mAh
Protection: IP48, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 3:59 PM IST

