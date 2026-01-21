Wednesday, January 21, 2026 | 12:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sony hands TV business control to TCL: What it means for Bravia TVs

Sony hands TV business control to TCL: What it means for Bravia TVs

From pricing and panel sourcing to where TVs are made, Sony's deal with TCL could slowly reshape what Bravia TVs look like - even if the logo stays the same

Sony Bravia 9

Sony Bravia TVs will continue to carry the same branding, but future models may be designed and built under a new joint venture controlled by TCL (Image: Sony Bravia 9 TV)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 12:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sony has agreed to hand over control of its TV and home audio business to TCL through a new joint venture. Under the plan, TCL will own 51 per cent of the new company, while Sony will keep a 49 per cent stake. The new venture is expected to begin operations in April 2027, after regulatory approvals and final agreements are completed.
 
Sony said that consumers will continue to see products carrying the Sony and Bravia branding, but the new company will take the lead in running the business — from product design and manufacturing to sales and customer support. While nothing changes for buyers right away, the deal could eventually affect pricing, design choices, and where Sony-branded TVs are made.
 
 
This move comes as Sony continues to reduce its exposure to low-margin hardware businesses. Over the years, Sony has exited or scaled back products like PCs, smartphones, portable music players, and lower-end TVs. The Bravia brand survived mainly because Sony positioned it as a premium product tied to its film, gaming, and music ecosystem.

TCL, meanwhile, is one of the world’s largest TV makers and also makes display panels through its own manufacturing arm. It has built a strong presence in budget and mid-range TVs and has been trying to move into higher-end segments.

What it means for Sony Bravia products

For now, nothing changes. Bravia TVs sold this year will still be designed and sold under Sony’s existing structure.
 
Once the new joint venture becomes operational in 2027, Bravia TVs will likely be designed using a mix of Sony image processing and TCL display technology, and will likely use TCL’s supply chain network for manufacturing.
 
This could have a few effects:
 
Prices could come down:
 
Sony said that the new venture will leverage TCL’s “end-to-end cost efficiency and vertical supply chain strength.” This could eventually make Sony-branded TVs more affordable than they are today.
 
Display technology may change:
 
Future Bravia TVs may rely more on TCL-made panels instead of panels sourced from other suppliers. However, the new company may still continue to use Sony’s image processing and tuning.
 
Brand stays, control changes:
 
Even though the TVs will still carry the Sony and Bravia names, business decisions — including pricing, production scale, and supply chain — will largely be driven by TCL.
 

What it means for TCL TVs

With the new venture in place, TCL could gain access to Sony’s image and audio processing technologies and experience in running higher-end product lines. This could eventually lead to better image processing and audio on TCL-branded TVs, as well as more premium products from the brand.

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 12:02 PM IST

