After Gemini, Google expands Personal Intelligence to AI Mode in Search

Google is adding Personal Intelligence to AI Mode in Search, allowing it to use personal context from select Google apps to give more relevant and useful answers

Personal Intelligence in AI Mode

Personal Intelligence in AI Mode (Image: Google)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 1:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google is expanding its Personal Intelligence feature to AI Mode in Search, allowing the experience to use personal context from select Google apps to deliver more relevant answers. The feature is optional and is currently available to Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers in the US. Powered by the Gemini 3 model, AI Mode lets users interact with Search more naturally, including speaking a query, uploading an image, or using Google Lens to ask questions about what they see.

Personal Intelligence in AI Mode: How it works

Personal Intelligence is designed to connect information across Google services to provide more tailored responses. According to Google, AI Mode can reference personal context, such as emails or photos, to offer suggestions that better fit a user’s needs. The company said this approach reduces the need for users to repeatedly explain preferences or past choices.
 
 
In an earlier blog post, Google explained that Personal Intelligence focuses on two core functions. First, it can understand information from multiple sources. Second, it can extract specific details from places such as emails or photos to respond to a query. By working across text, images, and videos together, the system aims to deliver answers that feel more relevant and contextual. 

Recommendations in Search

 
When Personal Intelligence is enabled, AI Mode can surface recommendations based on a user’s past behaviour. For example, while searching for sneakers, the system may recognise a brand the user recently purchased and suggest a similar style they may not have seen before. Google said these recommendations are meant to feel timely and familiar rather than generic.

Travel and planning help

Personal Intelligence can also assist with travel planning. When users search for things to do on an upcoming trip, AI Mode may reference hotel bookings in Gmail and travel photos in Google Photos. Using this context, it can suggest activities, restaurants, or attractions that align with past interests, instead of showing a broad, generic list.

Shopping assistance

The feature can also support shopping-related queries. If users are preparing for a trip, AI Mode may take into account the destination, travel dates, and preferred brands before suggesting items such as clothing or accessories suited to the weather and the user’s style. 

Privacy and user control

Google said Personal Intelligence is built with user control as a priority. Connecting services like Gmail and Google Photos is optional, and users can turn these connections off at any time. According to the company, AI Mode does not directly train on users’ Gmail inboxes or Google Photos libraries. Instead, training is limited to prompts entered in AI Mode and the responses generated, which helps improve the system over time.

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 1:13 PM IST

