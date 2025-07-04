Friday, July 04, 2025 | 11:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Honor confirms X9C 5G specifications ahead of July 7 launch: Check specs

Honor confirms X9C 5G specifications ahead of July 7 launch: Check specs

Launching on July 7, the Honor X9C 5G smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip, featuring 108MP primary camera.

HonorX9C 5G

HonorX9C 5G

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese smartphone brand Honor has announced that it will be launching its X9C 5G smartphone in India on July 7. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed some key specifications of the device, including its processor, storage options, display and camera details. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, the smartphone will feature a 108MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS).
 
The Honor X9C made its debut in select global markets last year, and is now launching in India with similar specification. 
 

Honor X9C: What to expect

According to the company, the Honor X9C will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The smartphone will feature a 7.98mm side profile, sporting a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display also features 3840Hz PWM dimming technology with TUV Rheinland certification for both Flicker-Free and Low Blue Light standards.
 
For imaging, the Honor X9C will feature a 108MP main camera with OIS. It will also offer several AI-powered imaging tools such as AI Motion Sensing, AI Eraser, High-res Mode and more.

Also Read

Honor Magic V5

Honor Magic V5 edges out rivals to become world's thinnest foldable phone

Honor X9C 5G

Honor X9c 5G phone coming soon to India with MagicOS 9.0: What to expect

HONOR 400 series

HONOR launches 400 series smartphones with 200MP main camera: Check specs

HONOR 200 Pro

HONOR 200 series gets MagicOS 9.0 update with new AI features: What's new

trading

Bandhan Bank shares slip 3% as deposits falter in Q1 update; details here

 
The Honor X9C smartphone will pack a 6,600mAh battery which will support 66W wired charging support. The device will run on Android 15-based MagicOS 9. The company said that the operating system features intuitive gesture-driven navigation, smart personalisation capabilities, and enhanced performance optimisation that creates a truly personalised smartphone experience.
 
Honor claims that the X9C 5G smartphone is engineered with triple-resistance durability featuring water, dust, and drop protection. The smartphone will be available in two colourways: Titanium Black and Jade Cyan. 
Honor X9C: Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.78-inch curved AMOLED, 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. 
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 256GB 
  • Rear camera: 108MP primary (OIS) + 5MP ultra-wide Camera
  • Front camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 6600mAh
  • Charging: 66W wired
  • Operating System: MagicOS 9.0
  • Weight: 189g

More From This Section

Samsung Display's Flex G proptype (Image: Samsung Display Newsroom)

Samsung may preview tri-fold Galaxy G Fold at Unpacked: What to expect

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are July 4 redeem codes to win emotes, diamonds

Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre, IN-SPACe

IN-SPACe transfers 10 ISRO technologies to private sector for space growth

Tech Wrap July 3

Tech Wrap July 3: OPPO Reno 14 series, Vivo X Fold5, Google Pixel 6a update

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 Image: Samsung India website

7 years of Galaxy Fold: Samsung's foldable journey and what comes next

Topics : Honor Chinese smartphones Indian smartphone

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDelhi Weather TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon