Vivo X300 Ultra with two 200MP cameras unveiled, X300s tags along: Details

Vivo has launched the Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300s in China, expanding its X300 lineup with two imaging-focused flagship smartphones. The X300 Ultra stands out as the first smartphone to feature dual 200MP cameras—one serving as the primary sensor and the other dedicated to periscope zoom—while the X300s adopts a more standard camera configuration. Both devices have been developed in collaboration with Zeiss. The Vivo X300 lineup now comprises X300, X300 Pro, X300 Ultra, and X300s.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Vivo X300 Ultra is expected to be launched in India as well. If it holds true, then this will be the first time that Vivo releases its Ultra variant in regions outside China. Notably, OPPO has also announced that this year, for the first time, it will be releasing its flagship Ultra variant outside China.

ALSO READ: OPPO Find X9 Ultra to get 50MP telephoto with 10x zoom: What to expect Vivo X300 Ultra: Details The Vivo X300 Ultra features a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with a 2K ZEISS Master Colour screen, supporting Ultra XDR, a 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR Vivid, and HDR10+. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and storage options going up to 1TB UFS 4.1. For imaging, the smartphone comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 200MP primary sensor, a 200MP periscope telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera, while the front houses a 50MP sensor for selfies. Additionally, the camera system can be equipped with Vivo ZEISS G2 Ultra and G2 teleconverters with 400mm and 200mm equivalent focal lengths, respectively, forming what the company calls the ZEISS master lens group.

The device runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6 and is backed by a 6,600mAh battery with support for 100W wired flash charging and 40W wireless flash charging. In terms of durability, the phone carries IP68 and IP69 ratings, and is offered in Film Green and Silver Tone colour options. Vivo X300 Ultra: Specifications Display: 6.82-inch AMOLED, 2K ZEISS Master Colour screen, Ultra XDR, 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR Vivid, HDR10+

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

RAM: 12GB, 16GB LPDDR5X Ultra

Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB UFS 4.1

Rear camera: 200MP + 200MP telephoto + 50MP ultra-wide

Front camera: 50MP

OS: Android 16-based OriginOS 6

Battery: 6,600mAh

Charging: 100W wired flash charging, 40W wireless flash charging

Durability: IP68, IP69

Colour: Film Green, Silver Tone ALSO READ: Blaupunkt launches Rock & Roll Ibiza party speaker in India: Price, details

Vivo X300s: Details The Vivo X300s sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED ZEISS Master Colour display with 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+/HDR Vivid support, and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.1 storage. It features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 200MP primary sensor, a 50MP telephoto, and a 50MP ultra-wide lens, along with a 50MP front camera. The device runs Android 16-based OriginOS 6 and packs a 7,100mAh battery with 90W wired and 40W wireless charging support. It also comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings and is offered in Film Green, Dream Core Purple, Silver, and Titanium Black colour options.