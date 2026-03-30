Blaupunkt launches Rock & Roll Ibiza party speaker in India: Price, details

Blaupunkt has launched a new party speaker in India, the Rock & Roll Ibiza, with a built-in recording feature. According to the company, the speaker is designed for karaoke and live sessions, allowing users to record performances directly onto a USB drive. It also comes with 180W RMS output, dual 8-inch woofers, and a bundled wireless microphone, positioning it as an all-in-one portable audio system for indoor and outdoor use.

Blaupunkt Rock & Roll Ibiza: Price and availability

Price: Rs 18,990

Colour: Black

Blaupunkt Rock & Roll Ibiza is available for purchase from the company’s official website, select online platforms, and select offline retail stores across India.

Blaupunkt Rock & Roll Ibiza: Details

According to Blaupunkt, the key highlight of the speaker is its integrated recording function, which lets users capture karaoke sessions, voice recordings, or live music by plugging in a USB drive. The company says this feature is aimed at users who want to save performances without needing external recording equipment.

The speaker delivers 180W RMS output and features dual 8-inch woofers along with tweeters. Blaupunkt claims this setup is tuned to offer deep bass and clear vocals. It also includes multiple sound modes, EQ controls, and a bass boost function, along with an animated display panel.

For karaoke and live use, the speaker ships with a wireless UHF microphone and supports echo and reverb controls, as well as a guitar input. The device also includes RGB lighting for visual effects during playback.

In terms of design and usability, the Rock & Roll Ibiza comes with built-in wheels for portability and carries an IPX5 rating for water resistance. It is powered by a 7,000mAh battery and supports connectivity options such as Bluetooth, AUX, and USB.

Blaupunkt Rock & Roll Ibiza: Specifications