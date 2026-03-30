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Home / Technology / Gadgets / Blaupunkt launches Rock & Roll Ibiza party speaker in India: Price, details

Blaupunkt launches Rock & Roll Ibiza party speaker in India: Price, details

Blaupunkt Rock & Roll Ibiza launched in India at Rs 18,990 with built-in recording, 180W output, 7,000mAh battery, dual 8-inch woofers, and wireless mic support

Blaupunkt Rock & Roll Ibiza speaker

Blaupunkt Rock & Roll Ibiza speaker

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 1:30 PM IST

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Blaupunkt has launched a new party speaker in India, the Rock & Roll Ibiza, with a built-in recording feature. According to the company, the speaker is designed for karaoke and live sessions, allowing users to record performances directly onto a USB drive. It also comes with 180W RMS output, dual 8-inch woofers, and a bundled wireless microphone, positioning it as an all-in-one portable audio system for indoor and outdoor use.

Blaupunkt Rock & Roll Ibiza: Price and availability

  • Price: Rs 18,990
  • Colour: Black
Blaupunkt Rock & Roll Ibiza is available for purchase from the company’s official website, select online platforms, and select offline retail stores across India.
 

Blaupunkt Rock & Roll Ibiza: Details

According to Blaupunkt, the key highlight of the speaker is its integrated recording function, which lets users capture karaoke sessions, voice recordings, or live music by plugging in a USB drive. The company says this feature is aimed at users who want to save performances without needing external recording equipment.

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The speaker delivers 180W RMS output and features dual 8-inch woofers along with tweeters. Blaupunkt claims this setup is tuned to offer deep bass and clear vocals. It also includes multiple sound modes, EQ controls, and a bass boost function, along with an animated display panel.
 
For karaoke and live use, the speaker ships with a wireless UHF microphone and supports echo and reverb controls, as well as a guitar input. The device also includes RGB lighting for visual effects during playback.
 
In terms of design and usability, the Rock & Roll Ibiza comes with built-in wheels for portability and carries an IPX5 rating for water resistance. It is powered by a 7,000mAh battery and supports connectivity options such as Bluetooth, AUX, and USB.

Blaupunkt Rock & Roll Ibiza: Specifications

  • Output: 180W
  • Woofers: Two (8-inch)
  • Tweeters: Two (2.25-inch)
  • Battery: 7,000mAh
  • Lighting: 4 modes, dynamic
  • Durability: IPX5
  • Portability: Integrated wheels
  • Connectivity and display: Bluetooth 5.4, AUX, USB, Animated display

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Topics : speakers Bluetooth audio devices gadgets

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First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 1:30 PM IST

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