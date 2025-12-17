Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 02:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / OpenAI upgrades ChatGPT Images to rival Google's Nano Banana: What's new

OpenAI upgrades ChatGPT Images to rival Google's Nano Banana: What's new

The updated ChatGPT Images, powered by GPT Image 1.5, is said to bring faster image generation, improved subject consistency and a new dedicated Images space within ChatGPT

New Images tab in ChatGPT

New Images tab in ChatGPT (screenshot)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

OpenAI has announced a new version of ChatGPT Images, an updated image generation and editing model aimed at delivering faster output and more precise edits. Powered by what OpenAI calls its new flagship image model, GPT Image 1.5, the update is rolling out globally to ChatGPT users and in API for developers, as the company looks to strengthen its position against rival tools such as Google’s Nano Banana image editor.
 
According to OpenAI, the new ChatGPT Images experience is designed to improve both image creation from scratch and edits to existing photos, with a focus on preserving visual details across multiple changes.
 

What’s new in ChatGPT Images

OpenAI says the updated model is capable of generating images up to four times faster than the previous version, while adhering more closely to user instructions. When editing uploaded images, the model is designed to change only the elements specified by the user, while keeping aspects such as lighting, composition and people’s appearance consistent across edits. This is similar to what Google offers through its Gemini-based Nano Banana tool. 

Also Read

Amazon

Amazon in talks to invest in OpenAI as AI firm eyes $500 billion valuation

Generative AI changed videos, photos and content creation

Year-ender 2025: Generative AI changed videos, photos and content creation

OpenAI

OpenAI scraps six-month equity vesting requirement for employees: Report

OpenAI

Can OpenAI respond after Google closes artificial intelligence tech gap?

OpenAI

Disney invests $1 bn in OpenAI, to license characters for Sora video tool

The company claims this enables more usable results for tasks such as photo edits, clothing and hairstyle try-ons, stylistic filters and conceptual transformations. The model supports a range of editing operations, including adding, removing, blending, combining and transposing elements, without significantly degrading image quality.
 
Text rendering has also been improved, with the model now able to handle denser and smaller text more reliably, as per OpenAI. Additional quality improvements include better handling of multiple small faces and more natural-looking outputs overall.
 
Alongside the model update, OpenAI has introduced a dedicated Images space within ChatGPT, accessible via the sidebar on web and the mobile app. The new section includes preset styles, filters and prompts intended to make image generation and exploration faster, without requiring detailed written prompts.
The same improvements are also available through the API as GPT Image 1.5. OpenAI says the model offers better image preservation and brand consistency than its predecessor, making it suitable for use cases such as marketing assets, logo design and ecommerce product imagery.

Availability

The new ChatGPT Images model is rolling out globally starting today for all ChatGPT users and API customers, according to OpenAI. The feature works across models, meaning users do not need to manually select a specific option to access it. The earlier version of ChatGPT Images will continue to be available as a custom GPT.
 
OpenAI said the new Images experience within ChatGPT is also rolling out for most users today, with access for Business and Enterprise users planned for a later date.
 

More From This Section

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 free trial available with over 20 multiplayer maps

Macook Pro M5, Lenovo ThinkPad Carbon, OnePlus Pad 3, Kindle Paperwhite 2025, Logitech

Year-ender 2025: MacBook Pro to Kindle, five productivity-focused devices

OnePlus 15R, OnePlus Pad Go 2

OnePlus 15R, Pad Go 2 launch on December 17: Where to watch, what to expect

Samsung's 2026 Micro RGB TVs will be available in sizes ranging from 55 inches to 115 inches

CES 2026: Samsung announces 2026 Micro RGB TV lineup, sizes, and features

Meta AI galsses

Meta AI glasses can now amplify voices in live conversations: What's new

Topics : OpenAI ChatGPT Gemini AI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO AllotmentGujarat Kidney IPOParliament Winter Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBGMI Redeem CodesBS-VI Rule in DelhiIPL 2026 AuctionPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon