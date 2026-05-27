Amazon is working on next Fire OS update amidst push for Vega OS: Details

Amazon is continuing development of its Android-based Fire TV software despite the company’s ongoing push for its newer Vega OS platform. Amazon has revealed in a developer document that the next version of its Fire TV operating system, Fire OS 16, will include updates derived from both Android 15 and Android 16. This development suggests Amazon is still actively investing in Fire OS even after unveiling Vega OS earlier this year.

Fire OS 16 in developer documentation

The mention of Fire OS 16 was spotted on Amazon’s refreshed developer pages. The documentation states that the software includes updates from Android 15 and Android 16, although Amazon has not officially announced any hardware running the new version yet.

The update comes after Amazon introduced Fire OS 14 for Fire TV devices in 2025. That version was based on Android 14 and has only recently started appearing on smart TVs.

Vega OS does not appear to be replacing Fire OS

When Amazon first announced Vega OS, there was speculation that the company could eventually phase out Fire OS, which has long powered Fire TV streaming devices and smart TVs.

However, Amazon had previously clarified to Android Authority that Vega OS was not intended to replace Fire OS entirely. The appearance of Fire OS 16 now further supports that position, indicating the company plans to continue maintaining both software platforms, at least for now.

Fire OS Launch timeline remains unclear

Amazon has not confirmed when devices running Fire OS 16 could reach consumers. Since Fire OS 14 was announced months before compatible TVs became commercially available, it is possible that a similar rollout timeline may follow again.

If Amazon follows the same pattern, Fire TV devices or smart TVs running Fire OS 16 may start appearing sometime next year.

Availability could remain limited

It is also not yet clear whether Fire OS 16 will remain limited to smart TVs, similar to the current rollout strategy for Fire OS 14. Amazon has not shared details about supported devices, regional availability, or future Fire TV streaming hardware plans tied to the new operating system.

For now, the updated documentation mainly confirms that Amazon is continuing to evolve Fire OS alongside its newer Vega OS ambitions rather than replacing the older platform outright.