Amazon launches Alexa+ ready Echo Dot Max, Studio in India: Price, features

Amazon has launched the new Echo Dot Max and Echo Studio smart speakers in India, expanding its Alexa-powered smart home lineup. The new speakers come with upgraded sound systems, Amazon’s custom AZ3 silicon chips, and Omnisense technology, which enable smart home routines using motion, presence and temperature detection. Both devices also support Alexa voice commands for music playback, smart home controls, reminders, and other daily tasks.

Additionally, the company noted that the new Echo smart speakers are designed to support Alexa+, Amazon’s generative AI-powered assistant, once the feature becomes available in India.

Amazon Echo Dot Max and Echo Studio: Price and availability

Echo Dot Max

Price: Rs 10,999

Colours: Graphite, Amethyst, and Glacier White

Echo Studio

Price: Rs 23,999

Colours: Graphite and Glacier White

READ: Google bundles Health Premium with AI Pro/Ultra plans: Check benefits The new Echo speakers are now available for purchase in India through Amazon and Flipkart. According to Amazon, Prime members purchasing the new Echo smart speakers on Amazon can get a five per cent cashback on select cards and payment methods.

Amazon Echo Dot Max and Echo Studio: Details

Amazon Echo Dot Max introduces a redesigned two-way speaker system for the Echo Dot lineup. It features a high-excursion woofer for deeper bass and a custom tweeter for clearer vocals and high notes.

Amazon claims the speaker delivers nearly three times more bass compared to the Echo Dot (5th Gen), while its audio system automatically adjusts sound output based on room acoustics. The company said that it has also redesigned the internal audio structure to improve bass performance and efficiency.

The Echo Studio is designed for users looking for a more immersive audio experience. It supports Dolby Atmos and room-adapting spatial sound for surround sound effects. The speaker combines a high-excursion woofer with three full-range drivers placed around the device to create room-filling sound with improved clarity and depth.

Amazon has also introduced a new spherical design with 3D knit fabric, which the company claims helps maintain acoustic transparency.

Both smart speakers support streaming from platforms including Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, JioSaavn, and Audible. Users can also pair the devices with a compatible Fire TV Stick to create an Alexa Home Theater setup.

At the core of the new speakers are Amazon’s in-house silicon chips. The Echo Dot Max uses the AZ3 chip, while the Echo Studio comes with the AZ3 Pro chip. Amazon said that these chips improve Alexa wake-word detection by nearly 50 per cent and enable better conversation recognition.

READ: WhatsApp is letting users hide phone numbers with usernames: How to setup The speakers also feature Omnisense, Amazon’s ambient AI sensor platform that uses audio signals, ultrasound, Wi-Fi radar, and accelerometer data to automate smart home routines.

Both devices support Wi-Fi, Zigbee, Thread, Matter, and Bluetooth connectivity, allowing users to control compatible smart home devices such as lights, fans, ACs, and smart plugs. Amazon noted that the Echo Dot Max is the first Echo Dot speaker to include a built-in smart home hub.

For privacy, both speakers include a microphone mute button and options to view or delete voice recordings through the Alexa app.