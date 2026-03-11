AI hiring slowdown may hit Indian engineering freshers: Anthropic report

Srinivas Padmanabhuni, chief technology officer (CTO) at AiEnsured, said that the Anthropic report confirms something many in the AI research community have been watching closely for the past two years. “The signal around young workers, specifically the 22 to 25 age group, is perhaps the most concerning finding in the entire paper," he said. "What Brynjolfsson et al. are documenting is not a wave of layoffs. It is something quieter and in some ways more troubling: companies are simply not opening the door for fresh graduates the way they used to, particularly in exposed occupations like software development, customer service, data entry, and paralegal work."