Aiming for 15% revenue share out of Asia in next few years: SailPoint CEO

US-based identity security company SailPoint Technologies expects the Asia-Pacific region to drive growth as the firm looks to expand out of the US.

In an interaction with Business Standard, Mark McClain, CEO and founder of SailPoint, said that the company was targeting 15 per cent of its revenues to come from Asia, including India.





"Our distribution in the last few years has still been about 70 to 75 per cent in the US, Canada, Mexico, and then 25 per cent in the rest of the world. We want to make it to a 40 per cent - 60 per cent share, in which Asia would represent around 15 per cent, and as the company scales, it'll be a big number," said McClain.



“We've been doing pretty good business in India, even prior to the team joining here,” he added. Last year, the company announced the appointment of Abhishek Gupta as India MD, the first since the company started operations in India in 2011.

The US-headquartered company that provides identity management solutions for enterprises is also actively deploying artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver its services.

It uses AI to track user behaviour patterns and identify abnormal user behaviour in terms of accessing organisational data.

“When we see a normal pattern of behaviour and then something looks different, we can match that against the patterns we've seen in the past and say that this might be a problem,” said McClain.



He added that the company was using AI to describe different systems and sections of an organisation more accurately so that enterprises can make the right decisions as to who should have access to what, hence preventing identity leakages and frauds in enterprises.

Further, on protecting against AI-based sophisticated cyberattacks, McClain said that the company was able to detect patterns and recognize what the criminals are doing, using AI-enabled monitoring, which proved to be helpful in thwarting such attacks.

On the data sharing front, McClain said that enterprises are careful about what data gets shared in today’s era.