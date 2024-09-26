Business Standard
Amazon great Indian festival sale starts for prime members; details here

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is now LIVE for Prime members. From exclusive deals on gadgets to more; Prime members can enjoy early access to top discounts and offers

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 1:47 PM IST

For Prime members, the much-anticipated Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2024 is now live, providing early access to a variety of incredible discounts. This sale offers something for everyone, whether you are looking to enhance your home needs or your tech. The newest technology, including high-end tablets, laptops, and smart TVs, is available for incredible savings. 
Don’t miss out on the fantastic discounts being offered on air conditioners, washing machines, and refrigerators to update your home appliances. Prior to others, Amazon Prime members will be able to take advantage of the exclusive deals. This is the ideal moment to take advantage of the lowest prices on your preferred items. 
Amazon Great Festival Sale 2024: Top deals for Prime members

    • Up to 44% off on laptops during Amazon Sale 2024
Amazon's Great Sale is providing up to Rs 45,000 off on best-selling laptops from leading brands like Dell, Acer, Asus, and Lenovo. It is the ideal moment to update because these top-rated laptops are offered at unbelievable prices, excellent for everyday usage, gaming, or business. 

    • Up to 65% off on Smart TVs at the Amazon Sale 2024
Smart TVs are on sale for up to 65% less at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024. This is a fantastic opportunity to upgrade your TV, with deals available on popular brands and sizes. This is your chance to get a high-quality TV for a lower cost.
 
    • Refrigerators are up to 55% off at the Amazon Sale 2024

Fridges are getting up to 55% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale in 2024. Top brands are offering fantastic deals on single-door, double-door, and side-by-side models. Now is a perfect time to save a significant amount of money and upgrade your refrigerator.

    • Discounts up to 55% off on air conditioners at the Amazon Sale 2024
There will be a 55% discount on air conditioners during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024. Top companies are offering fantastic discounts on split air conditioners, window units, and inverter versions. Now is the ideal opportunity to save costs on an upgrade for your air conditioner.

    • Washing machines at up to 60% off at the Amazon Sale 2024
Washing machines can be purchased for up to 60% less in 2024 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Top brands provide models that are semi-automatic, front-loading, and top-loading. This is a fantastic chance to replace your washing machine at a lower cost. 

    • More deals and great discounts on home appliances at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024
Beyond the essentials, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 offers more discounts on household appliances. Discounts on top types of microwaves are available, making them ideal for quick meals. Chimneys are available at affordable costs and are a great way to keep smoke out of your kitchen. 
Additionally, vacuum cleaners are cheaper, making your homes cleaner quickly and more effective. Dishwashers, which greatly ease kitchen tasks, are available at substantial savings. This deal offers a large range of products at competitive pricing for any home, whether you are replacing or updating your appliances.


First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 1:46 PM IST

