Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Garena Free Fire Max: August 5 redeem codes to win weapon skins, and emotes

Garena Free Fire Max: August 5 redeem codes to win weapon skins, and emotes

Garena Free Fire Max has revealed redeem codes for August 5. Players can follow the detailed guide below to redeem today's exclusive in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Garena Free Fire Max has unveiled a set of redeem codes for August 5, offering players the chance to unlock special in-game rewards such as unique outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and more.
 
These codes are time-sensitive and can only be used a limited number of times, so players are advised to claim them without delay.
 
Here’s a list of the active codes, along with simple steps to help you redeem them.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for August 5 are:
  • F1Z5X9C3V7B2N6M8
  • F6Z1X5C2V8B4N9M3
  • F5H9J1K8L4P2O6I3
  • F8L3P7O1I5U9Y2T6
  • F7A1S5D9F2G6H3J7
  • F3H8J4K1L7P5O2I9
  • F6Q1W5E9R3T7Y2U4
  • F2Q7W1E5R9T3Y6U4
  • F4Q8W2E6R1T5Y9U3
  • F3L7P2O6I4U8Y1T5
  • F2Z6X3C7V1B5N8M4
  • F9S2D6F3G7H1J4K8
  • F1L5P9O3I7U2Y4T8
  • F5A9S3D7F1G4H8J2
  • F8S3D7F4G1H5J9K2
  • F9A4S8D2F6G3H7J1
 

Also Read

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: August 4 redeem codes to win diamonds, more rewards

Roblox's Grow a Garden

Roblox's Grow a Garden sets record: Breaking down the success of idle games

BGMI

BGMI releases August 4 redeem codes: How to win 'Cobalt Storm Backpack'

BGMI

BGMI redeem codes for August 1 come with 'Pink Gilded Emerald': How to use

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: August 1 redeem codes to win skins, diamonds, more

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
Once a Free Fire Max code is redeemed successfully, the rewards are delivered straight to the player’s in-game mail. For items like gold or diamonds, the account balance is usually updated instantly.
 
These codes can unlock exclusive, time-limited content such as Rebel Academy costumes, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other rare cosmetic items. 
  Keep in mind that each code is limited to 500 redemptions per day and generally remains active for only about twelve hours — so it’s best to redeem them quickly.

More From This Section

Varun Gupta, GoBoult

Boult becomes GoBoult, aiming for ₹1K cr sales and international expansion

Tech Wrap August 4

Tech Wrap August 4: Vivo Y400 launch, Instagram live, Pixel 10 series offer

PlayStation 5

Sony PlayStation 6 may offer major performance boost over PS5, Pro consoles

youtube

YouTube: Here's easiest method to change channel, handle name on mobile, PC

instagram

Instagram restricts live broadcast to accounts with 1000 followers: Details

Topics : online games online gaming Gaming

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBritannia Q1 Results previewBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewHighway Infrastructure IPO Gold and Silver Rate TodayJSW Cement IPONSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon