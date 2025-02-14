FASTag new rules from Feb 17: All about toll charges, penalties and more

You should be aware of the new FASTag balance validation guidelines that the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has implemented if your car has one. These new rules may affect your toll payments and will be enforced from February 17, 2025. Here's all you need to know about these changes to prevent unnecessary deductions.

How will FASTag change starting on February 17? What effects will this have on FASTag users? Recharging at the toll booth at the last minute could not be possible if your FASTag is blacklisted.

New FASTag Rules: What are the changes?

As per the NPCI circular published on January 28, 2025, the FASTag balance validation will follow a stricter schedule. The transaction will be refused with error code 176 if a tag is blacklisted, has a low balance, or has been hotlisted for more than 60 minutes before arriving at the toll and is still in that status 10 minutes after arrival. The transaction will not be blocked, though, if the problem is fixed within the final 60 minutes before arriving at the toll or within 10 minutes after that.

FASTag rule change: What it means to users?

The most significant modification is that if a FASTag is already blacklisted, last-minute recharges might not function. The transaction will now be refused if the FASTag has been in an exceptional state (blacklisted/low balance) for more than 60 minutes prior to reaching the toll and stays in that state for 10 minutes after that.

Previously, users could recharge their FASTag at the toll booth and still pass through. Because of this, users must verify their FASTag status well in advance. Avoiding unnecessary problems while traveling can be achieved by maintaining sufficient balance and making sure KYC information is updated.

What is a blacklisted FASTag?

An FASTag that is blacklisted or hotlisted indicates that it has been deactivated for reasons such as:

Also Read

• Inadequate balance

• KYC documents that have expired

• Unresolved legal issues related to the vehicle

• Until the problem is fixed, a blacklisted tag cannot be used at toll plazas.

How to Check Your New FASTag rules: How to check your status?

• Make sure your FASTag is active before you go. You can use the FASTag Customer Portal to monitor its status.

• To find out if your tag is active, inactive, or blocked, log in to the official NPCI portal (https://www.npci.org.in/what-we-do/netc-fastag/check-your-netc-fastag-status).

• SMS Alerts: Your issuer will send you an SMS alert if your balance is low or negative.

FASTag new rules from Monday: How to unblock a blacklisted FASTag?

If your FASTag is blacklisted, given below are the steps:

• Recharge your account with the bare minimum needed.

• Check the updated status and confirm the payment.

• It could take a few minutes for the system to recognize the recharge, so wait for activation.

• It is more crucial than ever to have an active and adequately financed FASTag in light of these changes. Make a plan in advance to avoid unnecessary penalties and toll payment difficulties when traveling.