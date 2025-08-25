Monday, August 25, 2025 | 01:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lava Play Ultra 5G budget gaming smartphone goes on sale: Watch unboxing

Starting at Rs 14,999, Lava Play Ultra 5G is now available for purchase with a Rs 1000 bank discount as part of the introductory offer

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

Launched last week, the Lava Play Ultra 5G smartphone is now available for purchase in India. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip, the Play Ultra 5G features a 6.67-inch fullHD+ flat AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Lava Play Ultra 5G is available on the e-commerce platform Amazon with introductory offers such as a bank discount of Rs 1000.

Lava Play Ultra 5G: Price and variants

  • 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 14,999
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 16,499
  • Colours: Arctic Frost and Arctic Slate.

Lava Play Ultra 5G: Availability and  introductory offers

Availability: Amazon India

As for the introductory offer, customers can avail of a bank discount of Rs 1,000 on select credit cards from HDFC, SBI or ICICI Bank. This bank discount is also applicable on credit card Equated monthly instalment (EMI) payments.
 
 
Lava will be offering free service at home facilities across India for the Lava Play Ultra 5G smartphone.

Lava Play Ultra 5G: Details

Display and Processor

The Lava Play Ultra 5G sports a 6.67-inch fullHD+ flat AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip, paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage. The company said that the chipset ensures smooth, lag-free performance, while MediaTek HyperEngine boosts gameplay with up to 20 per cent higher frames per second (FPS), enhances graphics, and improves power efficiency. 

Camera

The Lava Play Ultra 5G features a 64MP (Sony IMX682) primary sensor at the back, paired with a 5MP macro lens for close-up shots. There is a 13MP front camera for selfies, video calls, and more. The smartphone offers a wide range of imaging features, including Night Mode, AI tools, HDR, Portrait, Beauty, Panorama, Slow Motion and more.

Battery

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired charging support. The company claims that the smartphone battery charges from zero to 100 per cent in 83 minutes. The smartphone is said to deliver 45 hours of talk time, 510 hours of standby, and nearly 650 minutes of continuous YouTube playback.

Software

The smartphone runs on Android 15 with the company claiming a bloatware-free and clean user interface. Lava has promised to deliver two years of Android OS upgrades and security updates for three years.

Audio

The smartphone features dual stereo speakers to deliver loud and clear sound for immersive gameplay and entertainment. Moreover, it is IP64 certified for dust and splash resistance. 

Connectivity

For connectivity, the Lava Play Ultra supports dual SIM (5G + 5G) with a hybrid slot option for extended storage. It comes with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and OTG support, and USB Type-C.

Lava Play Ultra 5G: Specifications

  • Display: 6.67-inch FHD+ flat AMOLED,1000 nits of peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300
  • RAM: Up to 8GB LPDDR4x
  • Storage: 128GB UFS 3.1 (Expandable up to 1TB)
  • Rear camera: 64MP Sony IMX682 (primary) + 5MP Macro
  • Front camera: 13MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh, 33W charging
  • Audio: Dual Stereo Speakers
  • Protection: IP64
  • OS: Android 15
 

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

