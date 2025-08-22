Friday, August 22, 2025 | 10:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Google's Gemini AI-driven health coach is coming to Fitbit: What to expect

Google's Gemini AI-driven health coach is coming to Fitbit: What to expect

Google has unveiled an AI-driven health coach for Fitbit, powered by Gemini, offering personalised fitness, sleep, and wellness guidance. Rolling out in October for Fitbit Premium users

Personal health coach for Fitbit

Personal health coach for Fitbit by Google

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

At its Made by Google event on Wednesday, Google unveiled an AI-powered personal health coach for Fitbit, built on its Gemini model. Acting as a fitness trainer, sleep coach, and wellness advisor, the feature is designed to adapt to users’ unique health metrics and long-term goals.
 
The coach will roll out in October as a preview for Fitbit Premium subscribers, integrated into the redesigned app on the latest Fitbit trackers, smartwatches, and Pixel Watches.

Google’s health coach for Fitbit: What to expect

Personalised training and fitness goals
  • Custom routines: Google said its health coach for Fitibit will be able to create custom routines by asking for fitness goals, preferences, and available equipment.
  • Data-driven workouts: The coach will update workout training schdule automatically using real-time insights. For instance, easing schedules after a poor night’s sleep.
  • Real-time support: Users can check in anytime to log progress, update how they feel, or request modifications when life interrupts their routine.
 

Also Read

Apple Watch Ultra 2, Apple Watch, Apple Watch Ultra

Apple plans new health features, satellite connectivity for Watch Ultra 3

Seiko

Japan's Seiko Epson Corp launches first manufacturing facility in India

LOUIS VUITTON, LOUIS, VUITTON

LVMH appoints Bulgari CEO Jean-Christophe Babin to lead watches business

Colombia car bomb

Car bomb, helicopter attack in Colombia kill 17, including police officers

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Parliament security breach: Intruder jumps wall, caught by security

Smarter sleep and recovery insights

  • New algorithms: Google said it has improved sleep tracking with a more accurate breakdown of sleep stages and duration.
  • Weekly analysis: The coach will highlight trends such as difficulty falling asleep or disruptions caused by travel.
  • Adaptive schedules: Rest periods adjust automatically, particularly after intense workouts, to promote recovery.
Wellness partner
  • Connected ecosystem: The coach uses data from Fitbit, Pixel Watch, Google Health Connect, and Apple HealthKit.
  • Science-backed answers: Users can ask whether to rest, train, or manage stress – with contextual advice drawn from health data.
  • Actionable insights: The app highlights long-term patterns, encouraging healthier daily choices.
  Reimagined Fitbit experience  
Google said the Fitbit app has been redesigned with AI coaching at its core. The app now offers more intuitive layouts, improved syncing, and dark mode. Data visualisation has been simplified, making it easier to access key metrics.
 
The company added that the new coach is “built on a foundation of science and expertise,” with guidance from Stephen Curry’s performance team and Google’s Consumer Health Advisory Panel, which includes medical, AI, and behavioural science experts.

More From This Section

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: August 22 redeem codes to win various in-game rewards

c

New Cloud lobby seeks 'national asset' status for India's strategic datapremium

Tech Wrap August 21

Tech Wrap Aug 21: Google Pixel 10 series, Apple store, WhatsApp voicemail

Chrome

CERT-In issues a warning for Google Chrome on desktop users: Know why

Switching from iPhone to Android

Google Pixel 10 series makes it easier to switch from iPhone: Here's how

Topics : Watch Google Pixel Pixel XL smartwatches Top 5 smartwatches

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 10:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayOrgan Donations Myths and FactsG Chokkalingam InterviewGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon