Friday, July 11, 2025 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Acer launches Iconia Tab iM11 with 7400mAh battery: Check specs, price

Acer launches Iconia Tab iM11 with 7400mAh battery: Check specs, price

Available in India, the Acer Iconia Tab iM11 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor and comes with a keyboard, Active Stylus Pen, and Smart Flip Cover in the box

Iconia Tab iM11

Iconia Tab iM11

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Acer has launched the Iconia Tab iM11 Android tablet in India. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor, the Iconia Tab iM11 sports an 11.45-inch IPS display and features a stereo quad speaker system. Additionally, it comes bundled with a keyboard, Active Stylus Pen, and Smart Flip Cover.

Iconia Tab iM11: Price and availability

  • 8GB RAM + 256 GB Storage: Rs 23,999
  • Colour: Blue
It will be available in Acer exclusive stores, Acer online store, ecommerce platform Amazon, and Flipkart.

Acer Iconia Tab iM11: Details 

Acer Iconia Tab iM11 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor, coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB of on-board storage which is expandable up to 1TB via microSD. The tablet sports an 11.45-inch IPS display panel of 2.2K resolution and 450 nits of brightness, which is said to deliver rich visuals and crisp details.
 

Also Read

Tech Wrap May 22

Tech Wrap May 22: Android 16 QPR1 beta, Xbox Game Pass, Motorola Razr 60

Acer Swift Neo laptop

Acer launches Intel Core Ultra-powered Swift Neo laptop: Price, details

Premiumsmartphones, mobile

Alcatel, Acer reboot: Can they break into the 96% market hold of 10 brands

periods, women, menstrual cycle, tampons, pads

Acer India announces menstrual policy, one day paid leave per month

Acer Aspire 3

Acer launches Aspire 3 budget laptop for students: Price, specs, and more

 
For the camera configuration, there is a 16MP rear camera with autofocus (AF) along with flash. At the front, there is an 8MP camera which also enables face unlock functionality. The tablet also features a fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button that adds an extra layer of security.
 
The tablet packs a 7,400mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging. The company claims that it offers up to ten hours of video playback. For connectivity, the tablet supports 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.2. For multimedia and communication, it features a quad-speaker setup with PureVoice technology which is claimed to offer an immersive stereo sound experience. 
 
Acer Iconia Tab iM11: Specifications 
  • Display: 11.45-inch 2.2K IPS display, 60 Hz refresh rate, 450 nits of brightness
  • Processor: MediaTek Helio G99
  • RAM: 8GB (LPDDR4)
  • Storage: 256GB
  • Rear Camera: 16MP
  • Front Camera: 8MP
  • Battery: 7400mAh
  • Charging: 18W wired
  • Connectivity: 4G LTE SIM slot, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.2
  • OS: Android 14

More From This Section

Dell Alienware 16 Aurora laptop

Dell launches Alienware 16 Aurora gaming laptop in India: Specs, offers

Sony WF-C710N

Sony WF-C710N earbuds with ANC, AI calling launched: Check price, details

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: India pricing to specifications and hand-on video

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series: Check India pricing, specifications and more

Amazfit Active 2 Square

Amazfit Active 2 Square smartwatch launched in India: Check price, specs

Topics : Acer Tablets 4G

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodayRishabh Pant Injury UpdateUAE Golden VisaSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon