Acer launches Iconia Tab iM11 with 7400mAh battery: Check specs, price

Acer has launched the Iconia Tab iM11 Android tablet in India. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor, the Iconia Tab iM11 sports an 11.45-inch IPS display and features a stereo quad speaker system. Additionally, it comes bundled with a keyboard, Active Stylus Pen, and Smart Flip Cover.
Iconia Tab iM11: Price and availability
- 8GB RAM + 256 GB Storage: Rs 23,999
- Colour: Blue
It will be available in Acer exclusive stores, Acer online store, ecommerce platform Amazon, and Flipkart.
Acer Iconia Tab iM11: Details
Acer Iconia Tab iM11 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor, coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB of on-board storage which is expandable up to 1TB via microSD. The tablet sports an 11.45-inch IPS display panel of 2.2K resolution and 450 nits of brightness, which is said to deliver rich visuals and crisp details.
For the camera configuration, there is a 16MP rear camera with autofocus (AF) along with flash. At the front, there is an 8MP camera which also enables face unlock functionality. The tablet also features a fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button that adds an extra layer of security.
The tablet packs a 7,400mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging. The company claims that it offers up to ten hours of video playback. For connectivity, the tablet supports 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.2. For multimedia and communication, it features a quad-speaker setup with PureVoice technology which is claimed to offer an immersive stereo sound experience.
Acer Iconia Tab iM11: Specifications
- Display: 11.45-inch 2.2K IPS display, 60 Hz refresh rate, 450 nits of brightness
- Processor: MediaTek Helio G99
- RAM: 8GB (LPDDR4)
- Storage: 256GB
- Rear Camera: 16MP
- Front Camera: 8MP
- Battery: 7400mAh
- Charging: 18W wired
- Connectivity: 4G LTE SIM slot, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.2
- OS: Android 14