Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 11:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Google schedules Android Show XR Edition for December 8: What to expect

Google schedules Android Show XR Edition for December 8: What to expect

Google will detail its upcoming XR glasses and headset at The Android Show XR Edition on December 8, offering a closer look at its extended-reality hardware plans. Here's what you can expect

Google Android Show XR Edition 2025

Google's Android Show XR Edition 2025

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Google will host “The Android Show XR Edition” on December 8, where it will unveil its XR glasses and headsets. At the event, Google will offer a closer look at all the developments that it has made in the space of extended reality devices. Earlier, on multiple occasions, Google has previewed its XR glasses and even showed a demo at the Google I/O 2025 event held in May, 2025. 
 
As for the XR headset, it is likely to share some features and capabilities with the Samsung Galaxy XR headset, which was launched back in October, 2025. Since both Google's and Samsung’s XR headsets run on the Android XR platform, they are expected to have some capabilities in common.
 

The Android Show XR Edition: Details

Date: December 8
Time: 11:30 PM IST
How to watch: The event will be livestreamed on the Android Developers’ YouTube channel 

Also Read

Deepseek

DeepSeek unveils 2 new models, claims performance on par with GPT-5, Gemini

Tech Wrap December 1

Tech Wrap Dec 1: Meta HSTN glasses, Intel on Apple MacBook, Google Messages

Oakley Meta HSTN AI glasses

Oakley Meta HSTN AI glasses now available in India: Check price, features

A customer tries an Apple Inc. iPhone 16 smartphone at the company's new store in Bengaluru

Govt gives smartphone makers 90 days to preload govt cyber security app

Nothing Phone 3a series

Nothing Phone 3a, 3a Pro get Android 16 with NothingOS 4: New features

Google XR glasses: What to expect

Google has outlined details about its XR glasses on various occasions. It previewed a prototype for the same built partnership with Magic Leap. The prototype used Google’s Raxium microLED display engine paired with Magic Leap’s waveguides. It included a camera, microphones, onboard speakers, and support for prescription lenses. 
 
In a demo at the I/O 2025 event, the device handled tasks such as real-time translation, object recognition, messaging, navigation, 3D map overlays, and contextual assistance powered by Gemini. The glasses also feature memory retention as they can remember what they saw a few seconds ago and share more information about the same when prompted. 
 
The company, while talking about the XR glasses, said, “Equipped with a camera, microphones, and speakers, these glasses work in tandem with your phone, giving you access to your apps without ever having to reach in your pocket. An optional in-lens display privately provides helpful information right when you need it. Pairing these glasses with Gemini means they see and hear what you do, so they understand your context, remember what’s important to you, and can help you throughout your day.”
 
From all showcases so far, it is evident that the XR glasses will depend heavily on Gemini for most of the functionalities. Google has previously confirmed that the XR glasses will run on the Android XR platform. 
 
Apart from Magic Leap, Google has confirmed that it is collaborating with Gentle Monster and Warby Parker to make the XR glasses. These are likely to rival Meta's Ray Ban smart glasses. Notably, Google has not yet revealed any hardware specifications of the upcoming XR glasses. Hence, it is likely that the same might be touched upon during the Android Show XR Edition on December 8. 

Google XR headset: What to expect

Google has not yet revealed its XR headset. Even during demos and previews earlier, the company showcased the capabilities of the Android XR platform on Samsung’s Galaxy XR headset. However, one thing is confirmed that Google’s XR headset will compete with the likes of Apple’s Vision Pro, Galaxy XR headset, and Meta Quest 3-like devices.
 
The Google XR headset is also expected to feature cameras, speakers, microphones, and more. Akin to the Galaxy XR headset, Google’s XR headset may also run on Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 2 processor. 
 
As for the capabilities, it will be powered by Gemini and is likely to support natural interaction controls such as hand gestures, eye-tracking, and voice commands. Akin to Galaxy XR, it is also expected to support numerous Android apps from Google Play, including YouTube, Maps, Photos, Chrome, Meet, and Google TV. Streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, and Crunchyroll may also be compatible.
 
We might also get to see the Circle to Search feature in Google’s XR headset, as it is already available in the Galaxy XR headset that runs on the same OS. In this, users will be able to draw a circle in mid-air in pass-through mode to search for details about objects visible through the headset.

More From This Section

Vivo X300 Pro with Photography Kit

Vivo X300 series India launch on December 2: Where to watch, what to expect

John Giannandrea

Apple's AI head John Giannandrea to leave in spring after chaotic stint

Samsung

Samsung debuts its first trifold smartphone months ahead of folding iPhone

A recent surge in GPS ‘spoofing', a form of digital attack which can send commercial airliners off course, has entered an intriguing new dimension, according to cybersecurity researchers: The ability to hack time.

GPS-spoofing is now a global threat, so what are nations doing to fight it?

Google Messages

Google set to brings new features to Messages app for Android: What's new

Topics : Google Android smart glass

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayNothingOS 4 New FeatureThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon