Lenovo Legion Pro 7i launched with Intel Core Ultra, RTX 5090 GPU in India

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava
Jun 16 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

Lenovo has launched its updated Legion Pro 7i gaming laptop in India, expanding its high-end Legion Pro series targeted at performance-focused gamers and creators. The 2025 model is powered by Intel Core Ultra 9 HX series processor and is configurable with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 GPU featuring 24GB of VRAM.
 
The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i is priced starting at Rs 2,39,990 and will be available soon through Lenovo’s official website and select retail outlets. Custom orders may take 20–25 days for delivery, according to Lenovo.
 
The laptop features a 16-inch WQXGA OLED display with a peak brightness of 500 nits. It supports Dolby Vision, NVIDIA G-SYNC, and VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 1000 certification. The panel offers a sub-1ms response time and includes anti-burn-in protection for long-term display health. The device also comes with Lenovo’s TrueStrike keyboard, which has 1.6mm key travel, RGB lighting, and four swappable keycaps for enhanced customisation.
 

The Legion Pro 7i ships with Windows 11 and includes a three-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. It can be configured with the latest NVIDIA DLSS 4 support, aimed at boosting frame rates and delivering AI-enhanced visuals for high-demand gaming and creative workloads.
 
Lenovo says performance optimisation is handled by its AI Engine Plus, which leverages dedicated LA3 and LA1 chips to adjust system parameters in real time. It also includes Legion Space, a central hub for performance tuning, game management, and access to features like Game Clip Master and Game Companion.
 
The laptop uses Lenovo’s Coldfront: Vapor thermal system, featuring a vapour chamber and dual-fan setup. The system supports up to 275W TDP in Extreme Mode, allowing it to manage heavy loads during intense gaming sessions.
 
Audio is powered by Nahimic 3D sound by SteelSeries, offering an immersive audio experience for gaming and content consumption.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i: Specifications

  • Display: 16-inch WQXGA OLED, 500 nits, Dolby Vision, NVIDIA G-SYNC, VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 1000, less than 1ms response time, anti-burn-in
  • Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9 HX series
  • Graphics: Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 GPU, 24GB VRAM, DLSS 4
  • Thermals: Coldfront: Vapor system, vapour chamber, dual fans, up to 275W TDP (Extreme Mode)
  • Keyboard: TrueStrike, 1.6mm key travel, RGB lighting, 4 swappable keycaps
  • Software & Features: Lenovo AI Engine Plus (LA3, LA1), Legion Space, Game Clip Master, Game Companion
  • Audio: Nahimic 3D Audio by SteelSeries
  • OS & Services: Windows 11, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 months)

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

