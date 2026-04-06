Claude AI can now pull data from Outlook, Teams, OneDrive for free users

Microsoft apps. According to the company’s latest post on X (formerly Twitter), the Microsoft 365 connector is now available across all Claude plans, including the free tier. The company said users can connect Outlook, OneDrive and SharePoint to bring emails, documents and files directly into conversations. Earlier limited to Team and Enterprise plans, the feature lets users access and analyse their data without manually uploading files. Anthropic has expanded access to a key Claude feature that connects the AI to. According to the company’s latest post on X (formerly Twitter), the Microsoft 365 connector is now available across all Claude plans, including the free tier. The company said users can connect Outlook, OneDrive and SharePoint to bring emails, documents and files directly into conversations. Earlier limited to Team and Enterprise plans, the feature lets users access and analyse their data without manually uploading files.

What is Claude’s Microsoft 365 connector?

According to the company, the Microsoft 365 connector allows Claude to connect with apps like Microsoft Outlook, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint and OneDrive. This means Claude can search, read and analyse data directly from these services. Instead of uploading documents or copying text, users can let Claude pull information such as emails, meeting transcripts and stored files in real time. This helps the AI understand context better and assist with tasks more efficiently.

What can Claude do with Microsoft apps?

According to Mint, the connector currently offers read-only access. This means Claude can view and analyse information but cannot make changes.

Here’s what it can do:

SharePoint and OneDrive: Search and read documents, pages and folders

Outlook: Search emails using filters like sender or date, and read full threads

Calendar: Check upcoming events and find available meeting slots

Teams: Search chat messages, channel conversations and meeting transcripts

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How to set it up

Mint reported that setting up the connector depends on the type of Claude plan. One key requirement is that users must sign in with a Microsoft 365 account linked to a Microsoft Entra tenant. Personal Microsoft accounts are not supported right now.

For free, Pro and Max users, a Microsoft Entra Global Administrator must first approve access for the organisation. After that, users can connect their account through the “Connectors” section in Claude settings.

For Team and Enterprise plans, Workspace Owners need to enable the connector from organisation settings. Once admin approval is complete, individual users can activate it from their own settings.