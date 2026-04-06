iPhone Air sees price cut on Amazon, down to Rs 90,990 with offers: Details

The iPhone Air, which was introduced alongside the iPhone 17 series in September last year, is currently available with a discount of up to Rs 20,000, including bank offers. On e-commerce platform Amazon India, the 256GB storage variant of the iPhone Air can be purchased at a net effective price of Rs 90,990, compared to its original launch price of Rs 119,900. Buyers can also opt for no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans, along with additional bank cashback offers.

iPhone Air on Amazon: Offer details

The iPhone Air debuted in September last year with a starting price of Rs 119,900. At present, the base 256GB variant in the Cloud White finish is listed at Rs 94,990 on Amazon India.

In addition to the price cut, customers can get a discount of up to Rs 4,000 on select bank cards. The listing also includes no-interest EMI options for up to 12 months, along with a five per cent cashback for users of the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

iPhone Air (256 GB) launch price: Rs 119,900

Offer price: Rs 90,990

Bank discount: up to Rs 4000

No-interest EMI: up to 12 months

iPhone Air: Details

The iPhone Air was launched alongside the iPhone 17 series in 2025 and is positioned as Apple’s thinnest iPhone to date, measuring around 5.6mm in thickness — slimmer than the 6.9mm profile of the iPhone 6. To maintain durability despite its slim design, Apple has used a Grade 5 titanium chassis with a polished finish, combined with Ceramic Shield protection on both the front and rear.

The device is powered by Apple’s A19 Pro chipset, which the company claims offers high-end GPU performance supported by neural processing units integrated across its cores. Connectivity features include Apple’s N1 chip, which supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread, along with the updated C1X modem. The model also marks Apple’s shift to an eSIM-only design globally. Below are the specifications: