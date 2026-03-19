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Home / Technology / Gadgets / Beats launches Powerbeats Pro 2 Nike Special Edition in India: Price, specs

Beats launches Powerbeats Pro 2 Nike Special Edition in India: Price, specs

Powered by Apple's H2 chip, the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 Nike Special Edition comes with redesigned acoustics and supports Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) along with up to 45 hours of battery life

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 Nike Special Edition

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 Nike Special Edition (Image: Apple)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 3:25 PM IST

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Apple-owned Beats has launched the Powerbeats Pro 2 Nike Special Edition earbuds in India. Powered by Apple’s H2 chip, the earbuds support Class 1 Bluetooth. According to Apple, the workout-focused earbuds come with secure-fit earhooks, heart rate monitoring, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and up to 45 hours of battery life. They also support fitness tracking and integrate with the Nike Run Club app. Notably, the standard Powerbeats Pro 2 launched in India in February last year at Rs 29,900.

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 Nike Special Edition: Price and availability

The Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 Nike Special Edition is priced at Rs 29,900, the same as the standard edition.
 
 
The company is offering the option of no-interest equated monthly instalments (EMI) of up to six months. Customers can also avail a bank cashback of Rs 1,500 on select cards. 
 
Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 Nike Special Edition: Details

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The Nike Special Edition Powerbeats Pro 2 features a two-tone Black and Volt design, which the company said is Nike’s signature colour theme. One earbud carries the Beats ‘b’ logo, while the other features the Nike Swoosh. The charging case comes with a Volt splatter finish and “JUST DO IT” branding inside.
 
Powerbeats Pro 2 is powered by Apple’s H2 chip, which also powers AirPods Pro 2. It supports Class 1 Bluetooth for connectivity and improved efficiency. Each earbud includes three microphones and a voice accelerometer for better call quality.
 
Apple said that the earbuds are designed for workouts, with updated secure-fit earhooks made from a lightweight nickel-titanium alloy for flexibility and durability. They are also rated IPX4 for sweat and water resistance.
 
Powerbeats Pro 2 comes with redesigned acoustics and supports Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Transparency mode. ANC helps block external noise, while Transparency mode allows users to hear their surroundings.
 
The earbuds also support Adaptive EQ, which adjusts sound based on the user’s ear shape, and Personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive listening experience.
 
The earbuds include built-in heart rate monitoring sensors designed for workouts. The company said that the sensors use LED optical technology to measure blood flow in real time. Users can sync this data with supported fitness apps, including the Nike Run Club app. The feature can also be turned off if not needed.
 
As per the company, the earbuds offer up to 10 hours of playback on a single charge, with up to 45 hours of total battery life using the charging case. Additionally, a 5-minute charge is said to offer 90 minutes of playback. The charging case now supports wireless charging and is 33 per cent smaller for easier portability. It also works with a USB-C charging cable. 
 
Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 Nike Special Edition: Features
  • Type: Wireless workout earbuds with secure-fit earhooks
  • Chipset: Apple H2 chip
  • Connectivity: Class 1 Bluetooth
  • Audio Features: Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Transparency mode
  • Sound Tech: Adaptive EQ, Personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking
  • Fitness Features: Built-in heart rate monitoring sensors
  • App Support: Works with fitness apps, including Nike Run Club
  • Microphones: Three mics per earbud with voice accelerometer and Voice Isolation
  • Battery (Earbuds): Up to 10 hours of playback on a single charge
  • Battery (Total): Up to 45 hours with charging case
  • Charging: Wireless charging + USB-C support
  • Water Resistance: IPX4 sweat and water resistance
  • Build: Nickel-titanium alloy earhooks for a flexible fit

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Topics : Apple Latest Technology News gadgets headphones and earphones

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First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 3:25 PM IST

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