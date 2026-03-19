Ray-Ban, Oakley Meta glasses get support Hindi live-translation: Report

Meta has rolled out its v23 update for Ray-Ban and Oakley smart glasses. According to a report by 9To5Google, this update adds Hindi among the newly supported languages for the live translation feature. As per the report, the update also brings a more natural, real-time conversational experience with Meta AI, allowing users to interact in a more fluid manner, alongside a set of new features aimed at outdoor and sports use cases.

As per the report, the company has added support for Hindi, along with Arabic, Russian, Swedish and Finnish, to its live translation feature under the Early Access programme. It cited Meta as saying that users can access real-time translations without needing to download language packs in advance by simply selecting their preferred languages. The inclusion of Hindi broadens accessibility for users in India and other Hindi-speaking regions.

Natural conversations and more

Alongside this, Meta has reportedly updated how its AI assistant handles conversations on the smart glasses. Users can initiate interaction with a single “Hey Meta” command and continue the conversation without repeating the trigger phrase. 9To5Google noted that the system also allows interruptions mid-response and supports follow-up queries, making the interaction feel more continuous rather than command-based. However, this feature is currently available on supported devices in the US and Canada only.

The update also introduces new capabilities for snow sports. When paired with a compatible Garmin wearable, the smart glasses can reportedly track skiing and snowboarding activities, displaying real-time metrics such as speed, vertical movement and run count. The report added that it also enables automatic capture during key moments like descents and ascents, with the option to overlay performance data on recorded videos.

Additionally, users can request information related to ski resorts, including lift status, trail conditions, weather updates and operating hours.