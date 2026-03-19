Apple's iOS 26. 4 release candidate previews new features coming to iPhones
Apple begins rolling out the iOS 26.4 release candidate (RC) to developers and beta testers, with features introduced throughout the iOS 26.4 beta cycle
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
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Apple has started rolling out the release candidate (RC) build of the upcoming iOS 26.4 update to developers and public beta testers, indicating that the software is nearing its official release for eligible iPhones. The iOS 26.4 RC build is expected to be the final version and incorporates all the features introduced throughout the iOS 26.4 beta cycle.
iOS 26.4 update: What to expect
According to a report from 9To5Mac, the release notes for iOS 26.4 detail 13 enhancements coming to iPhone:
Apple Music
- Playlist Playground (beta) to arrive with iOS 26.4. The feature creates a playlist based on a user’s description, including a title, description, and tracklist.
- It will also include a feature that helps users discover nearby shows and concerts from artists in their library, while recommending new artists based on what they listen to.
- Offline Music Recognition in Control Center is reportedly coming with the update. It will help identify songs without an internet connection and deliver results automatically once users are back online.
- The Ambient Music widget for Sleep, Chill, Productivity, and Wellbeing will bring curated playlists to the Home Screen.
- The update will include Full-screen backgrounds, which give album and playlist pages a more immersive look.
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Accessibility
The Reduce Bright Effects setting in the upcoming update will help minimise bright flashes when users tap on elements like buttons.
The subtitle and caption settings are to be accessible from the captions icon while viewing media, making them easier to find, customise, and preview. The Reduce Motion setting more reliably limits Liquid Glass animations for users sensitive to on-screen motion.
Others
- New Emoji: The upcoming update will include 8 new emoji including an orca, trombone, landslide, ballet dancer, and distorted face are available in the emoji keyboard.
- Freeform Creator Studio: In iOS 26.4, it will give Creator Studio subscribers access to expanded Freeform tools. Subscribers can access premium, high-quality assets such as graphics, photos and illustrations.
- Quick Toolbar: Users will be able to mark reminders as urgent directly from the Quick Toolbar or by long-pressing, and easily filter them within Smart Lists.
- Family Sharing purchase: Purchase Sharing to allow adult members in Family Sharing groups to use their own payment methods, instead of depending on the family organiser.
- Keyboard accuracy is also reportedly improved, especially when typing at a faster pace.
iOS 26.4: Eligible models
- iPhone Air
- iPhone 17 series: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max,
- iPhone 16 series: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16e
- iPhone 15 series: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 14 series: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 series: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 series: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11 series: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)
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First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 11:01 AM IST