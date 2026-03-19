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Home / Technology / Gadgets / OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro with 55dB ANC launched: Check price, features

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro with 55dB ANC launched: Check price, features

OnePlus has launched the Nord Buds 4 Pro in India at Rs 3,999, with a limited-time price of Rs 3,799, offering 55dB ANC, Bluetooth 6.0 and up to 54 hours of battery life

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 2:45 PM IST

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OnePlus has launched the Nord Buds 4 Pro in India, expanding its Nord audio lineup with a new pair of true wireless earbuds priced under Rs 4,000. The earbuds feature active noise cancellation (ANC) of up to 55dB, support for LHDC 5.0 audio and a claimed battery life of up to 54 hours with the charging case. They also include spatial audio, multiple microphones for calls and Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity.

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro: Price and availability

  • Price: Rs 3,999
  • Introductory offer price: Rs 3,799
The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro will be available for purchase from March 23 onwards via OnePlus’ website, the OnePlus Store app, OnePlus Experience stores and e-commerce platforms Flipkart, Amazon and Myntra.
 

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro: Details

The company has said that the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro offers up to 55dB active noise cancellation with a noise reduction bandwidth of 5000Hz. The earbuds also include adjustable ANC levels, allowing users to switch between light, moderate and maximum modes. A six-microphone setup, with three mics on each earbud, is used for call noise reduction, including in outdoor conditions.

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OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro to launch in India on March 19: Specs, features

 
The earbuds feature 12mm drivers with a titanium coating, which OnePlus says are designed to deliver improved bass and clearer vocals compared to the previous generation. They also support spatial audio, including a gaming-focused mode aimed at improving directional sound cues in supported titles.
 
For connectivity, the Nord Buds 4 Pro support Bluetooth 6.0 and LHDC 5.0 for high-resolution audio streaming, along with Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair. The earbuds also include touch controls, including slide gestures for volume adjustment, and support features such as Spotify Tap, camera control and voice assistant access.
Each earbud weighs over 4 grams and comes with an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. As per the company, battery performance is rated at up to 54 hours with the charging case, while a 10-minute charge is claimed to deliver up to five hours of playback. The charging case itself can provide up to 13 hours of additional usage with a quick top-up.

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Topics : OnePlus OnePlus in India Bluetooth audio devices

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First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 2:45 PM IST

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