Tech Wrap March 27: F1 25, ChatGPT image generation, POCO F7 Series, more

Codemasters, a subsidiary of Electronic Arts (EA), has confirmed that the next instalment in the F1 gaming series will launch on May 30 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. The F1 25 game is now open for pre-orders in India.

The release of ChatGPT’s ‘4o Image Generation’ feature has generated significant online buzz. Shortly after its launch, social media users showcased the tool’s ability to replicate various artistic styles, including visuals inspired by Studio Ghibli’s animation. Subscribers of ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Team have actively shared AI-generated Ghibli-style images on platforms like X and Instagram.

POCO has unveiled the POCO F7 Pro and F7 Ultra at an event in Singapore. These smartphones come equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Snapdragon 8 Elite chipsets, respectively. Both models feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Also Read

Expanding its Y-series lineup in India, Vivo has introduced the Y39 5G smartphone. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, the device features a 6500mAh battery with support for 44W wired charging. It also offers various AI-powered functionalities, including Google’s Circle to Search, AI Erase in the gallery, AI Screen Translation, and more.

Jio Games Store is running a promotional offer, providing discounts on several popular PC games. Titles such as Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Doom Eternal, Starfield, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, and games from the Fallout series are available at reduced prices.

Google is modifying the way it develops new versions of the Android operating system. The US-based tech giant informed consumer technology news platform Android Authority that all future Android development will take place within Google’s internal branch, shifting away from its previous practice of working on large portions of the software in public-facing channels. While the open-source channel will remain, the process will no longer be as transparent as before.

Nothing has revealed plans to launch the second edition of its community project, where the winning submission will collaborate on a limited edition of the Nothing Phone (3a). Entries can be submitted until 11 am BST (3:30 pm IST) on April 23.

OnePlus is reportedly gearing up to introduce a compact smartphone in its flagship 13 series next month. According to 9To5Google, the device—possibly named "OnePlus 13T"—is expected to feature a 6.3-inch display and could launch in China by late April. While no official confirmation has been provided regarding its international availability, speculation suggests it may be released in other markets as the OnePlus 13 Mini.

YouTube Shorts creators are set to benefit from changes in the way views are counted on the platform. YouTube has announced an update to its Shorts metrics to provide creators with deeper insights into their content’s performance. These changes will take effect starting March 31.

Apple has already introduced several products in 2025, including the iPhone 16e, MacBook Air with M4, a new Mac Studio model, and refreshed iPads. However, more devices are expected later this year. Alongside the next-generation iPhone lineup, Apple is likely to release new Macs and iPads powered by Apple Silicon. High-end Apple Watch and AirPods models are also anticipated.

Apple is reportedly planning major upgrades for the iPhone 17 series, particularly in display and camera technology. According to TechRadar, the base iPhone model might adopt ProMotion display technology, allowing a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to feature a higher-resolution 48MP telephoto camera, potentially supporting 8K video recording.