Microsoft brings Copilot AI inside Samsung's 2025 TVs and monitors: Details

Microsoft has begun rolling out its Copilot AI assistant on Samsung TVs and smart monitors from the 2025 lineup, marking the first time the software maker has integrated its AI product directly into consumer televisions. The move allows users to access Copilot’s voice-powered features on the big screen, with support for content discovery, spoiler-free recaps, and everyday queries. The feature is free to use and available in select markets.
How Copilot works on Samsung TVs
Copilot appears on Samsung’s Tizen OS home screen within the Apps Tab and Samsung Daily Plus. It can be launched by pressing the microphone button on a Samsung remote and speaking naturally. Users also have the option to sign in with a Microsoft account via QR code to enable personalised recommendations and memory-based responses.
The assistant uses both visuals and voice to provide results. Responses can include rich cards showing movie details, weather forecasts, or images, designed to be easily readable on large displays. Copilot also presents itself as an animated on-screen character that lip-syncs and reacts while responding.
Features available at launch
According to Microsoft, Copilot on TVs can:
- Provide spoiler-free episode recaps when resuming a series.
- Suggest highly specific recommendations based on genres or themes.
- Generate group-friendly picks by factoring in different viewing preferences.
- Answer follow-up questions about actors, directors, or other entertainment-related details.
- Handle everyday queries, such as local weather or advice requests.
Supported models and availability
Copilot is rolling out now on Samsung’s 2025 models, including Micro RGB, Neo QLED, OLED, The Frame Pro, and The Frame, as well as the M7, M8, and M9 Smart Monitors. Availability may vary by region, with additional model years expected to be supported in the future. At the moment, it remains unclear when this will be available in India.