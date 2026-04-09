WhatsApp iOS update adds native CarPlay app for messaging, calls: Report

After beta testing, WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out its new interface for Apple CarPlay. According to a report from WABetaInfo, the revamped CarPlay experience is rolling out with the latest app update for iOS. As per the report, the update introduces a more structured interface designed to end reliance on voice-only commands and is also aimed at reducing distractions while driving.

The updated CarPlay interface is said to be rolling out with the latest WhatsApp for iOS 26.13.74 update.

WhatsApp on CarPlay: What’s it

The WABetaInfo report noted that with the new CarPlay app, users can send messages and make calls to individuals or groups directly from their car’s display, while conversations remain end-to-end encrypted.

READ: Motorola Razr 70 Ultra may launch in April: Check expected specs, design Before this update, WhatsApp on CarPlay was limited to Siri-based interactions. Users had to rely on voice commands to send or read messages, which often led to errors or misunderstandings. There was no proper interface to view chats, recent calls or contacts, making it less convenient to use while driving. The new native app reportedly changes this by offering a dedicated layout that brings key features to the dashboard. As reported, the interface is divided into three main tabs: The first tab shows a list of recent chats, mainly to highlight unread messages. However, users cannot open full conversations, which is said to be a deliberate choice to avoid distractions. This allows drivers to stay aware of incoming messages without engaging deeply while on the road.

READ: X gets Grok-powered auto translation, AI image editing tools: What's new The second tab focuses on call history. It displays a list of incoming, outgoing and missed calls along with timestamps and contact names. Users can tap on a contact to quickly return a call, making it easier to manage recent interactions compared to the earlier voice-only system. Profile icons are also shown for users to identify contacts quickly. The third tab is dedicated to favourite contacts. This section allows users to quickly reach the people they communicate with most often, without scrolling through long lists. It syncs with favourites already set on the iPhone.