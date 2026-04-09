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Home / Technology / Tech News / Motorola Razr 70 Ultra may launch in April: Check expected specs, design

Motorola Razr 70 Ultra may launch in April: Check expected specs, design

Motorola Razr 70 Ultra renders surface ahead of expected April launch, hinting at colour finishes and flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon chip

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra (Representative Image)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2026 | 12:32 PM IST

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Motorola is reportedly gearing up to launch the Razr 70 Ultra flip-style foldable this month, and ahead of the official release, “press renders” of the said smartphone have surfaced online. According to a report by Android Headlines, the Motorola 70 Ultra is expected to arrive in Orient Blue Alcantara and Pantone Cocoa Wood colour options and is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip.

Motorola Razr 70 Ultra: What to expect

As per the report, the press renders of the Motorola Razr 70 Ultra suggest the device will be available in Orient Blue Alcantara and Pantone Cocoa Wood finishes. The company appears to be continuing with materials like wood and Alcantara, similar to last year’s lineup. However, these may not be the only options, as the device has also surfaced in a Pantone African Violet colour in earlier renders. 
 
In terms of hardware, the Motorola Razr 70 Ultra is expected to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, similar to how the previous Ultra variant used a top-tier Snapdragon processor. The device is also likely to come with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, in line with last year’s configuration, which also included a 1TB option. 

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For cameras, the phone is expected to retain a dual rear setup with two 50MP sensors, along with a 50MP front camera. The battery capacity is likely to be around 4,700mAh, with support for 68W charging.
  Motorola has not officially announced the launch event yet, but based on previous timelines, the Razr 70 Ultra is expected to be unveiled later this month.
 

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Topics : Motorola Motorola India Motorola phones

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First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 12:32 PM IST

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