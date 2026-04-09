X gets Grok-powered auto translation, AI image editing tools: What's new
X rolls out auto-translation and AI photo editor powered by Grok, with global availability for translation and iOS support for editing tools
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
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Social media platform X has started rolling out automatic post translation and a new AI-powered photo editor, as part of efforts to enhance the in-app user experience. The company said both features are powered by xAI’s Grok models, with the translation tool now expanding globally and image editing currently available on iOS.
What’s new in X
X’s head of product, Nikita Bier, announced that automatic translation for posts is now being rolled out worldwide. The feature translates posts by default, with users able to turn it off for specific languages via a settings toggle.
Alongside this, X is introducing a new photo editor on its iOS app. The update includes basic tools such as drawing and text, along with a blur feature that lets users hide sensitive details, such as faces or personal information, in images.
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The platform is also adding AI-based editing through Grok, enabling users to modify images using natural language prompts. For example, users can request changes like turning a photo into a painting-style image, which Grok then generates. X said the new editing features will be rolled out to Android devices in the future.
AI editing comes amid past concerns
The update follows criticism faced by the company earlier this year over the misuse of AI image tools, including cases where users edited others’ images without consent. X had subsequently limited some image-generation features to paid users, though it remains unclear whether the new AI editing tools will have similar restrictions.
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First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 11:41 AM IST