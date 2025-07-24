Soon, WhatsApp will let users set reminders to revisit messages: What's new

WhatsApp is reportedly introducing a new feature in its latest Android beta update (v2.25.21.14) that allows users to set custom reminders for individual messages. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the feature builds on a previous update that automatically highlighted unread messages from frequently contacted users. With this update, users can now manually flag important messages and schedule alerts for them. It is designed to help users stay updated with the messages without losing track of key conversations.
This feature is currently rolling out to some beta testers on Android and is expected to roll out more widely in the coming weeks. ALSO READ: Meta adds new protections for teens, children across platforms: What's new
WhatsApp message reminder: How it works
Set alerts for individual messages
With the new feature, users can long-press a message and find a new option in the message menu to “set a reminder.” This enables scheduling alerts to revisit that message at convenient times. WhatsApp offers preset options like two hours, eight hours, or one day, along with the option to set fully customisable reminders with preferred time and date.
Visual markers for easy tracking
Once set, a small bell icon appears on the message bubble, making it easy to identify which messages have active reminders. When the scheduled time arrives, WhatsApp will send a notification including the full text of the original message, a thumbnail preview if the content is an image, video, or GIF, and specifies the exact chat in which the reminder was created, ensuring users know exactly where to return.
Private and secure on device processing
The report mentioned that reminders are processed entirely on the user’s device. They are not visible to others in the chat and are not stored on WhatsApp’s servers, ensuring complete privacy. They remain private and are never shared with the other participants in the conversation. It means users can organise and follow up on messages without others knowing.