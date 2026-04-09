X gets Grok-powered auto translation, AI image editing tools: What's new

Social media platform X has started rolling out automatic post translation and a new AI-powered photo editor, as part of efforts to enhance the in-app user experience. The company said both features are powered by xAI’s Grok models, with the translation tool now expanding globally and image editing currently available on iOS.

What’s new in X

X’s head of product, Nikita Bier, announced that automatic translation for posts is now being rolled out worldwide. The feature translates posts by default, with users able to turn it off for specific languages via a settings toggle.

Alongside this, X is introducing a new photo editor on its iOS app. The update includes basic tools such as drawing and text, along with a blur feature that lets users hide sensitive details, such as faces or personal information, in images. The platform is also adding AI-based editing through Grok, enabling users to modify images using natural language prompts. For example, users can request changes like turning a photo into a painting-style image, which Grok then generates. X said the new editing features will be rolled out to Android devices in the future. READ: 'Muse Spark' will power Meta AI assistant on app and web: What's changing