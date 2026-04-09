'Muse Spark' will power Meta AI assistant on app and web: What's changing

Meta has announced Muse Spark, a new large language model that now powers its Meta AI assistant on the Meta AI app and website. According to the company, the model will be rolled out to platforms including WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Messenger and its AI glasses in the coming weeks. Meta also announced updates to Meta AI alongside the new model.

What is Muse Spark

As per Meta, Muse Spark is the first model in its new Muse series developed by Meta Superintelligence Labs. The company said it rebuilt its AI stack over the past nine months, with Muse Spark designed as a smaller and faster model, while larger models are in development.

Meta said the model is capable of reasoning through complex questions in areas such as science, math and health, and supports multimodal perception, allowing Meta AI to process both text and images. This means users can, for example, take a photo and ask questions about what they are seeing.

The company added that the model can help with certain health-related queries and that it worked with physicians to develop its responses for common health questions. Muse Spark also enables visual coding use cases, where users can generate items such as dashboards or simple games through prompts. Meta said the model will also be made available in private preview via API to select partners.

According to a report by Reuters, Meta said that Muse Spark will replace the existing Llama models powering chatbots on WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and Meta's collection of smart glasses.

Meta AI: What has changed

Meta said the Meta AI app and website are receiving an update along with a new interface. The assistant now supports both quick responses and more complex reasoning tasks, with users able to switch between different modes.

According to the company, Meta AI can also run multiple subagents in parallel to handle different parts of a query at the same time.

The company added that it has expanded how the assistant surfaces information, including content and recommendations based on posts shared across Instagram, Facebook and Threads. It also introduced a shopping mode that draws from content across its platforms.

The updated experience is rolling out in the US initially, with plans to expand to more countries and to platforms including Instagram, Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp and AI glasses in the coming weeks.