'Don't be weak or stupid': Trump tells Americans amid market meltdown

Amid the ongoing global market slump, US President Donald Trump on Monday (April 7) asked US nationals to not be "weak" or "stupid".

In a post on social media, he wrote, "The United States has a chance to do something that should have been done DECADES AGO. Don’t be Weak! Don’t be Stupid! Don’t be a PANICAN (A new party based on Weak and Stupid people!). Be Strong, Courageous, and Patient, and GREATNESS will be the result!"

Meanwhile, in another post, Trump touted the steep drop in oil prices — driven by fears of reduced demand — as a policy win. In a post on Truth Social, he wrote, "Oil prices are down, interest rates are down (the slow moving Fed should cut rates!), food prices are down, there is no inflation, and the long time abused USA is bringing in Billions of Dollars a week from the abusing countries on Tariffs that are already in place." Trump's post comes shortly after US stock indexes resumed their slide in late morning trade on Monday. US stocks have been hammered by the Trump administration's plans to impose sweeping tariffs on all imports into the United States as well as more levies on some major trading partners.

He added, "This is despite the fact that the biggest abuser of them all, China, whose markets are crashing, just raised its Tariffs by 34 per cent, on top of its long term ridiculously high Tariffs (Plus!), not acknowledging my warning for abusing countries not to retaliate. They’ve made enough, for decades, taking advantage of the Good OL’ USA! Our past “leaders” are to blame for allowing this, and so much else, to happen to our Country. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Trump threatens 50% tariffs on China

In yet another move increasing trade war concerns, Trump also threatened more tariffs on China if Beijing does not withdraw retaliatory measures. His threat comes after China imposed 34 per cent tariffs on the US, in retaliation for 54 per cent duties levied on them. In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Yesterday, China issued Retaliatory Tariffs of 34 per cent, on top of their already record setting Tariffs, Non-Monetary Tariffs, Illegal Subsidization of companies, and massive long term Currency Manipulation, despite my warning that any country that Retaliates against the US by issuing additional Tariffs, above and beyond their already existing long term Tariff abuse of our Nation, will be immediately met with new and substantially higher Tariffs, over and above those initially set." He added, "Therefore, if China does not withdraw its 34 per cent increase above their already long term trading abuses by tomorrow, April 8th, 2025, the United States will impose additional Tariffs on China of 50 per cent, effective April 9th. Additionally, all talks with China concerning their requested meetings with us will be terminated! Negotiations with other countries, which have also requested meetings, will begin taking place immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

In response, The Communist Party's mouthpiece, The People's Daily, expressed confidence in China's ability to survive the high tariff rate imposed by the US, even as markets in Beijing and Shanghai plummeted. "The sky won't fall. Faced with the indiscriminate punches of US taxes, we know what we are doing, and we have tools at our disposal," it said on Monday.