Global air passenger traffic expected to hit 9.8 billion in 2025: Report

Global air passenger traffic is projected to touch 9.8 billion in 2025, nearly 4 per cent higher compared to last year, according to Airports Council International (ACI) World.

In 2024, the total passenger traffic stood at 9.4 billion.

Its bi-annual World Airport Traffic Report (WATR) released on Tuesday said the global aviation market is expanding, but its trajectory remains sensitive to geopolitical events, macroeconomic conditions and region-specific headwinds.

"Current projections estimate total passenger traffic will reach 9.8 billion in 2025, a 3.7 per cent increase from 2024. International traffic is expected to reach 4.3 billion passengers (44 per cent of the total), while domestic traffic is projected at 5.5 billion passengers (56 per cent of the total)," ACI World said.