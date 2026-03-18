Israeli strikes target Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon

Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday that it has begun a wave of strikes targeting the infrastructure of Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

Sharing the details in a post on X, it said "Following the evacuation of residents of the city of Tyre in southern Lebanon and in response to rocket fire toward Israeli territory, the IDF has begun a wave of strikes targeting infrastructure of the terrorist organization Hezbollah in southern Lebanon".

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera Breaking reported that a loud explosion was heard in central Beirut's Bachoura neighbourhood, after what it called to be an Israeli forces bomb. In a prior update, it said that six people were killed, while 24 were wounded in the Israeli attacks in central Beirut.

On Tuesday night, the IDF said that it had struck in Beirut, several of Hezbollah's command centers while in Beqaa, it struck 3 rocket sites and weapon storage facilities used to carry out terror attacks. The development comes after the IDF on Tuesday said that it has deployed additional troops in Lebanon in what it has called efforts to establish a "forward defence posture" to remove threats to the residents of northern Israel against Hezbollah. Sharing the details in a post on X, the IDF said, "Operational Update: Lebanon- Additional IDF troops have been deployed in Lebanon, continuing efforts to establish a forward defense posture in order to remove threats and create an additional layer of security for residents of northern Israel against Hezbollah's threat."

According to the Jerusalem Post, troops from the 36th Division have begun limited and targeted ground operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Citing the military, it further reported that the operation is also being conducted with the 91st Division, as forces continue efforts following their previous deployment to establish a forward defence.On Tuesday morning, the Israeli Air Force shared in a post on X that it conducted "extensive strikes toward infrastructures of the Iranian terror regime throughout Tehran, and toward infrastructures of the Hezbollah terror organization in Beirut." The developments come amid the evolving security situation in West Asia and the Gulf.